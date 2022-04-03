ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Serbs vote in triple election set to keep populists in power

By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WiF2D_0ey7NFhv00
Serbia Election A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, prepares to vote at a polling station in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Voters in Serbia cast ballots Sunday in a triple election likely to keep in power a populist government in the Balkan country that has refused to impose sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Long lines formed in front of polling stations in Serbia on Sunday as voters cast ballots in a triple election that was projected to keep in power a populist government which has refused to impose sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Some 6.5 million voters are choosing the president and a new parliament, as well as local authorities in the capital, Belgrade, and over a dozen other towns and municipalities.

Opinion surveys ahead of the vote have predicted that President Aleksandar Vucic will win another five-year term and that his right-wing Serbian Progressive Party will yet again dominate the 250-member assembly.

But opposition groups stand a chance of winning in Belgrade, analysts say. This would deal a serious blow to the populists' decade-old unchallenged rule in Serbia.

Opposition groups said Sunday multiple irregularities were spotted during the vote and that the ruling party was ready to use violence to prevent an opposition victory. An opposition leader was attacked outside Vucic's party offices in a Belgrade suburb, suffering facial injuries.

Vucic, a former ultranationalist who has boasted of close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has sought to portray himself as a guarantor of stability amid the turmoil raging in Europe.

Speaking after voting in Belgrade, Vucic said he expected Serbia to continue on the path of “stability, tranquility and peace.”

"I believe in a significant and convincing victory and I believe everyone will get what they deserve, according to how much they worked and, understandably, in accordance with the expectations of the citizens for the future,” he said.

In a country that went through a series of wars in the 1990s and a NATO bombing in 1999, fears of a conflict spilling over have played into Vucic's hands.

Though Serbia is formally seeking European Union entry, Vucic has fostered close ties with Russia and China, counting on the Serbs' resentment of the West over the NATO air war.

Serbia has supported a U.N. resolution that condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but Belgrade has not joined the sanctions against Moscow, a historic Slavic ally.

Beleaguered opposition groups have also mostly refrained from publicly advocating a tougher line on Moscow. Russia has supported Serbia's claim on Kosovo, a former province that declared Western-backed independence in 2008.

After boycotting the previous vote in 2020, the main opposition parties have said this vote is also far from free and fair because of Vucic's domination over the mainstream media and the state institutions.

Vucic’s main opponent in the presidential election comes from a centrist-conservative coalition, United for Victory of Serbia, which comprises the main opposition parties.

Gen. Zdravko Ponos, a Western-educated former army chief of staff, is hoping to push Vucic into a second round in the presidential ballot.

“These elections are going to (bring) serious change in Serbia,” Ponos said after casting his ballot. “I hope citizens of Serbia are going to take (a) chance today.”

In the runup to the vote, reports have emerged of ballots being sent to addresses for people who don't live there, prompting opposition warnings of potential fraud.

Ruling populists have denied manipulating ballots or pressuring voters.

Their standing in the capital has been lower than the rest of the country due partly to a number of corruption-plagued construction projects that have devastated the city's urban core.

A green-left coalition, Moramo, or We Must, is running in the election for the first time, campaigning on the discontent in Belgrade and on anger over Serbia's numerous environmental problems.

The group has drawn thousands of people to protests against lithium mining in Serbia and to demand cleaner air, rivers and land.

Since his party came to power in 2012, Vucic has served as defense minister, prime minister and president.

On the eve of the election, some voters in Belgrade said they would like to see a change, at least in the capital city. Others were skeptical that this was possible.

”Honestly, I think the opposition stands no chance," said Srdjan Kovacevic, a resident of Belgrade.

Predrag Rebic said he too expects the central government and the president to remain the same.

"The (Belgrade) mayor will change, that’s what I expect,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo#Serbs#Election Fraud#Ap#Serbian Progressive Party#Russian
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
Reuters

I got Putin wrong, says chastened German President

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, long an advocate of Western rapprochement with Russia, expressed regret for his earlier stance, saying his years of support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been a clear mistake. Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who served as Foreign Minister under...
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
134K+
Followers
98K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy