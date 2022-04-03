ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees Acquire ex Rangers Catcher

By Nick Youngs
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees acquire ex-Rangers’ catcher Jose Trevino in exchange for...

Yankees, Rangers Agreed To Trade On Saturday

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers agreed to a trade centered around right-handed pitcher Albert Abreu. The Yankees are sending Abreu and left-handed pitcher Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino. Abreu will be added to the Rangers’ Major League roster. In 28...
Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
Fan informs Yankees prospect he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB World Reacts To Rare Yankees, Mets Trade

The New York Yankees and New York Mets made a rare trade on Sunday, exchanging relief pitchers four days before the 2022 season opens. The Yankees shipped lefthander Joely Rodriguez across town in exchange for righty Miguel Castro. Both players should play key roles with their new clubs. Rodriguez pitched...
Yankees swing trade with Rangers for pitch-framing artist

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers made a trade on Saturday that sends catcher Jose Trevino to New York in exchange for pitchers Albert Abreu and Robert Ahlstrom. The Rangers — who turned heads with additions early in the offseason — already had catching depth with Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim in place, and they add a couple of upside arms in Abreu and Ahlstrom.
Yankees 2022 Season Preview: Ben Rortvedt

Coming out of the lockout, the Yankees knew that they needed to address deficiencies at shortstop, catcher, center field, the starting rotation, and first base. The killed the first two birds with one stone, agreeing to trade Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt. Donaldson was the obvious headliner of the deal, while Kiner-Falefa represented the club’s attempt to fill then most glaring need at short. Today, we’re focusing on the the least-heralded member of the deal, 24-year-old lefty-hitting catcher Ben Rortvedt.
Assessing the Red Sox' competition in baseball's toughest division

The American League East was a battle between four juggernauts in 2021. The Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays each finished the season with more than 90 wins. All signs point toward those four clubs competing for the division title again in 2022....
