Pirates Beat Red Sox/Roster Change

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of low-risk, low-reward moves throughout the offseason to add depth. One of those moves was to sign elite defensive infielder Yolmer Sánchez. Sánchez, 29, won a Gold Glove in 2019 as a second baseman as a member of the Chicago White Sox.
A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
The St. Louis Cardinals have avoided an arbitration hearing with outfielder Harrison Bader. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Cardinals have signed Bader to a two-year extension deal that will cover his final two years of arbitration. Rosenthal further adds that Bader is now set to earn $4.7...
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday. Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.
The New York Mets could be starting off the season extremely shorthanded. News broke Friday that Jacob DeGrom could miss up to four weeks with a stress reaction on his scapula. Now, Max Scherzer is on the Mets’ injured list. The pitcher suffered a minor hamstring injury ahead of the...
The Detroit Tigers are making a monumental transition involving one of their franchise icons. Miguel Cabrera, who plans to retire after the 2023 season, will gracefully cede his spot to top prospect Spencer Torkelson this upcoming season. Cabrera has spent the past 14 seasons with the Tigers. The two-time MVP...
Not long ago, former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter was one of the most consistent and dangerous hitters in MLB. Fast forward a few years, and he’s struggling to hold onto a roster spot. According to reports, the Texas Rangers informed the veteran infielder that he would not be making the roster ahead of Opening Day, meaning Carpenter is set to re-enter free agency, per Rangers beat writer Jeff Wilson.
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Jacob Barnes had gear packed to drive to Toledo, Ohio, on Friday ahead of the Mud Hens’ Opening Day next Tuesday. He had explained to his wife how he had to be out of town for the baby shower for their second child this weekend down the road in his hometown of St. Petersburg. Then came the message from the Tigers.
Pitching prospect Matt Brash has earned a spot in the Mariners’ rotation to begin the season, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. The righty had his contract selected by the club in late September of last year but never got into a game, meaning it will be his MLB debut when he finally takes the hill in the coming days.
If you’ve been watching Red Sox spring training games you probably noticed Xander Bogaerts being absent from the lineup for Boston’s last two games. But it doesn’t seem like there is any reason to worry. Bogaerts last played March 30 and has not played in a Grapefruit...
The Red Sox have dragged their feet on Rafael Devers for years. As recently as the start of spring training, he said the sides still hadn't spoken about a contract extension. "WHAT ARE THEY WAITING FOR?!?!?" we quite reasonably screamed. But what if the team's hesitation isn't born of negligence,...
SARASOTA, Fla. – A week before opening day, the Phillies’ starting pitching rotation is slowly coming together. Ranger Suarez pitched his first competitive innings of the spring in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon. Zack Wheeler will do so Saturday against the Toronto Blue...
Ryan Fitzgerald became an instant fan favorite during Red Sox spring training, but he also impressed one of the team’s veterans. The infielder clubbed four home runs over 11 games for Boston and batted .313 with only three strikeouts in Fort Myers, Fla.. Fitzgerald will begin the season with Triple-A Worcester, but he certainly can hold his head held high knowing Chris Sale has been a fan since last year.
It is not every day that two teams complete a catcher-for-catcher swap trade, but the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays did just that on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the White Sox have acquired Reese McGuire in exchange for Zack Collins. Collins featured in three seasons...
The Boston Red Sox kick off the team's regular season this week, taking on the New York Yankees Thursday in the Bronx. The season will follow a shorter than usual spring training stretch. For a preview of the 2022 season, WBUR's Chris Citorik joined Weekend Edition.
