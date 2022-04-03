ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Brigantine, NJ, Police: No Dog-napping — Just a Woman Screaming, Arrested for DWI

By Chris Coleman
 1 day ago
Officials in Brigantine say rumors about a dog-napping on the island Friday are not true -- but a woman was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. And they were quick to point out...

