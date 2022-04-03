Detroit woman reportedly in custody after stabbing her own 2-year-old baby

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit mother is in police custody after reportedly stabbing her 2-year-old child in the chest.

The child was stabbed Saturday morning and the mother drove the baby to the father’s home on Pierson Street, according to a report from WDIV .

The father then took the child to the hospital. The baby is expected to recover.

Authorities have not released many details about the incident, including what led to the reported stabbing or where it happened.

Police officials say the mother is the primary suspect, despite initially telling authorities her boyfriend did it, according to WDIV.

Police were reviewing camera footage from around the boyfriend’s house and they believe she was responsible “for this violence against her own child,” Cmdr. Arnold Williams told WDIV.

It was not immediately clear whether the woman will be facing charges. Her name and age have not been released.