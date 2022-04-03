ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocky spring continues

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Melancon allowed three runs on three hits and two walks over one inning...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Gold Glove Award Winner Sent Down To Red Sox Minor League Camp

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of low-risk, low-reward moves throughout the offseason to add depth. One of those moves was to sign elite defensive infielder Yolmer Sánchez. Sánchez, 29, won a Gold Glove in 2019 as a second baseman as a member of the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Craig Kimbrel headed to Dodgers in trade for AJ Pollock

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded outfielder AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for reliever Craig Kimbrel, according to a report from MLB.com executive reporter Mark Feinsand. (Mark Feinsand on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kimbrel leaves one crowded bullpen for another and should immediately be in the conversation for save...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Mark Melancon
Morning Journal

Jose Ramirez doubles twice, Guardians topple Diamondbacks, 5-1

Jose Ramirez doubled twice and Franmil Reyes drove in three runs as the Guardians recorded a 5-1 win April 1 over the Diamondbacks. Reyes belted a two-run home run in the third, his first homer of the spring, and Amed Rosario also contributed a solo home run in the third.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Padres get worrying Mike Clevinger update following Sean Manaea trade

The San Diego Padres swung a trade for Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea despite having tons of pitching depth. They have worked for years to bring strong starting pitchers in and entered this season with a seemingly set rotation. One reason they looked to add more could be the injury to Mike Clevinger.
MLB
NBC Sports

A's trade pitcher Manaea to Padres for two prospects

The Athletics' fire sale continued early Sunday morning. Oakland traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea and pitching prospect Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for two prospects, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand was first to report. The A's made the trade official shortly after the news broke. After the A's...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#The White Sox
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Headed for roster spot

McCarthy is projected to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup outfielder, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The lefty-swinging McCarthy can play all three outfield positions, offers a speed element for manager Torey Lovullo, and played well enough to earn a spot. After a 1-for-3 with a stolen base and run scored as the starting center fielder Sunday, McCarthy is 10-for-30 with a home run, triple, double, four RBI, three stolen bases and five runs scored over 12 Cactus League games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Taking hill Opening Day

The Diamondbacks announced Bumgarner as their starting pitcher for Thursday's season opener versus the Padres in Arizona. Bumgarner's status as a four-time All-Star more than anything likely allowed him to pick up the Opening Day nod, as his first two seasons in Arizona haven't justified him receiving the assignment over Zac Gallen (shoulder) or Merrill Kelly. The 32-year-old at least showed some improvement in 2021 after a disastrous debut season in the desert, accruing a 4.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 124:39 K:BB in 146.1 innings. Bumgarner's ability to eat innings and limit walks are still valuable skills at this stage of his career, but his diminishing strikeout rate and poor team context make him little more than a back-end option on a fantasy pitching staff in the majority of leagues.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Out with Grade 2 oblique strain

Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Rojas will be out for "weeks, not days" after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Rojas was set to start on the left side of Arizona's infield, but he'll now be sidelined for Opening...
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches third spring homer

Varsho batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Varsho bopped his third Cactus League homer in the third inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks. It was the first of four long balls launched by the Diamondbacks off Hendricks. This marked the seventh time in nine spring starts that Varsho batted leadoff, with most of those coming against righties. The catcher/outfielder is 5-for-26 with three homers, four RBI and five runs scored over 26 at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera: Wins backup job

Herrera will be the backup catcher after the Diamondbacks reassigned Juan Graterol to minor-league camp Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Herrera has been with the organization since 2014 but will be making his first appearance in the majors. He'll back up Carson Kelly, while the Diamondbacks use Daulton Varsho mostly in center field. Herrera is 3-for-16 (.188) this spring and slashed .248/.346/.705 over seven minor-league seasons (393 games).
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Juan Graterol: Sent to minors cap

The Diamondbacks reassigned Graterol to minor-league camp Sunday. Graterol was one of three players sent to minor-league camp as Arizona pared down its group at big-league camp to 34 with Opening Day four days away. The 33-year-old catcher, who last saw MLB action with the Reds in 2019, is expected to begin the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Reno.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Back in big-league camp

Ellis is back with the Diamondbacks in big-league camp Sunday in the wake of Josh Rojas' oblique injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday and will make a quick return to major-league spring training with Arizona in need of more infield depth. The 26-year-old is only 2-for-15 with six strikeouts in Cactus League play, but the injury to Rojas could allow him to snap a spot on the Opening Day roster.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy