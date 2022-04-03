Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Rocky spring continues

The Diamondbacks announced Bumgarner as their starting pitcher for Thursday's season opener versus the Padres in Arizona. Bumgarner's status as a four-time All-Star more than anything likely allowed him to pick up the Opening Day nod, as his first two seasons in Arizona haven't justified him receiving the assignment over Zac Gallen (shoulder) or Merrill Kelly. The 32-year-old at least showed some improvement in 2021 after a disastrous debut season in the desert, accruing a 4.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 124:39 K:BB in 146.1 innings. Bumgarner's ability to eat innings and limit walks are still valuable skills at this stage of his career, but his diminishing strikeout rate and poor team context make him little more than a back-end option on a fantasy pitching staff in the majority of leagues.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO