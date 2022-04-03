ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Seth Martinez: Sent to minors

The Astros optioned Martinez to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports....

The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
NBC Sports

A's trade pitcher Manaea to Padres for two prospects

The Athletics' fire sale continued early Sunday morning. Oakland traded starting pitcher Sean Manaea and pitching prospect Aaron Holiday to the San Diego Padres in exchange for two prospects, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand was first to report. The A's made the trade official shortly after the news broke. After the A's...
MLB
FanSided

The Texas Rangers’ trash is, apparently, the New York Yankees’ treasure

The New York Yankees have had a puzzling offseason and, frankly, a puzzling half-decade or so. When GM Brian Cashman isn’t busy blaming the Houston Astros for his team’s bad roster construction from five years ago, he is busy making trades … for players on the trash heap of the Texas Rangers, one of the worst teams in baseball.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees acquire catcher Jose Trevino in three-player trade with Rangers

For the second time in three weeks, the New York Yankees have traded for a backup catcher. The Yankees have acquired backstop Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers for righty Albert Abreu and lefty Robby Ahlstrom, both teams announced. Trevino figures to be New York's Opening Day backup catcher. Last...
MLB
CBS Sports

Sean Manaea trade: Padres acquire lefty from Athletics in four-player deal, per report

The Padres and Athletics have agreed to a four-player trade that will send veteran left-handed starter Sean Manaea to San Diego, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.. The Padres will also receive minor-league right-hander Aaron Holiday, while Oakland nets right-hander Adrian Martinez and teenage infielder Euribiel Angeles. Manaea, an impending free...
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Joely Rodriguez: Dealt to Mets

The Mets acquired Rodriguez from the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for Miguel Castro, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. The swap of relievers gives the Mets a much-needed lefty option, as Rodriguez becomes the only southpaw that's tentatively in the Mets' projected Opening Day bullpen. Rodriguez is expected to slot into the middle relief/setup ranks for the Mets after he accrued a 4.66 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 47:18 K:BB in 46.1 innings with the Yankees last season to go with one save and 13 holds.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Andres Munoz: Giles injury opens up work

Munoz is a candidate to see even more work in later innings early in the season as a result of Ken Giles' finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The flamethrowing right-hander already has the arsenal of a potential late-inning ace, and with the Mariners down an experienced hand in Giles for at least the first month of the season, it seems Munoz will be a beneficiary. The 23-year-old has fired three scoreless innings across three appearances this spring, allowing two hits and recording a pair of strikeouts along the way.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Rafael Montero: Available out of bullpen

Montero (lat) is listed among the Astros' available relievers for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He'll be pitching for the first time this spring after he was a delayed arrival at camp due to a visa issue. Montero missed the final two months of the 2021 campaign with a right lat strain, but after a full offseason of recovery, the 31-year-old is believed to be healthy heading into Opening Day. He'll likely serve as a middle reliever for Houston during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Stands out Sunday

Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. The successful afternoon was a much-needed one for Kelenic, who'd entered the day hitting just .185 (5-for-27) this spring. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that what made the performance even more encouraging for Kelenic was that both his hits came off southpaws Daniel Lynch and Amir Garrett, noteworthy considering left-handers held the 22-year-old to a .490 OPS last season. Despite Kelenic's uninspiring numbers during Cactus League play, manager Scott Servais is impressed with where the promising outfielder is in his development. "Jarred has been in a good spot all spring," Servais said. "He doesn't have a ton of hits, but his at-bats have been really good."
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ben Rortvedt: Expected to begin season on IL

Rortvedt (oblique) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. The catcher was acquired by the Yankees on March 13 in a trade that included Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson and sent away Gary Sanchez. Once healthy, Rortvedt is expected to compete with Kyle Higashioka for the starting job behind the plate this season. In 39 games with the Twins last season, the 24-year-old Rortvedt slashed .169/.229/.281 with three homers and seven RBI.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday

Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before resuming mound work. Lynn exited Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to right knee discomfort. After being...
MLB

