MLB

Braves' Luke Jackson: Lands on 60-day IL with torn UCL

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jackson (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday with...

www.cbssports.com

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 10, Braves 0: Luis Severino sharp as bats explode

On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees’ offense brought the bats, Luis Severino brought the mound excellence, and the weather brought the rain. All combined to yield a 10-0 Yankees win over the Braves in a six-inning ballgame. The most important part of today was ensuring that Severino got through his...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox trade Collins to Jays for catcher McGuire

The White Sox and Blue Jays have agreed to a trade that will send catcher Zack Collins to the Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Sox are landing catcher Reese McGuire from Toronto in return. Collins was set to open the 2022 season in the minor leagues after...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Raking this spring

Wendle got the start at shortstop and hit leadoff in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, going 1-for-3 to improve his spring line to .346/.393/.385. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, the veteran utility player will likely spend most of his time this season at third base for the Marlins. Wendle launched a career-high 11 homers in 2021, but his main fantasy appeal comes from his ability to make contact (.274 career hitter) and swipe some bases (42 steals in 57 attempts over 436 MLB games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
FOX Sports

Braves key reliever Jackson has ligament damage in elbow

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson has ligament damage in his right elbow and there's no timetable for his return. A key part of the bullpen last year during Atlanta's run to the World Series championship, Jackson is having a “comprehensive evaluation," the team said Saturday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Stands out Sunday

Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. The successful afternoon was a much-needed one for Kelenic, who'd entered the day hitting just .185 (5-for-27) this spring. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that what made the performance even more encouraging for Kelenic was that both his hits came off southpaws Daniel Lynch and Amir Garrett, noteworthy considering left-handers held the 22-year-old to a .490 OPS last season. Despite Kelenic's uninspiring numbers during Cactus League play, manager Scott Servais is impressed with where the promising outfielder is in his development. "Jarred has been in a good spot all spring," Servais said. "He doesn't have a ton of hits, but his at-bats have been really good."
MLB
FanSided

Ronald Acuna Jr. sighting should make Braves fans excited (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., nine months after a season-ending ACL tear, is back taking batting practice and looking back to his old self. Last July, on a Saturday afternoon in Miami, the Atlanta Braves’ hopes of winning the World Series appeared to crumble in the loanDepot Park outfield.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks leapfrog Panthers, Falcons to grab QB1; Chargers move up for top pass blocker

With the NFL quarterback carousel finally starting to slow down, the teams in the mix to select a first-round signal-caller are quite clear. The Panthers are still set to start 2022 with the erratic Sam Darnold; the Falcons signed Raiders backup Marcus Mariota after trading away Matt Ryan; and the Seahawks received Broncos enigma Drew Lock in the blockbuster deal for Russell Wilson. All of these clubs possess top 10 picks, and no one would blame any of them if they gambled on a rookie based on what they have now.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to the point where he can fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ty Blach: Expected to make team

Blach looks like he's won an Opening Day roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Blach is in camp as a non-roster invitee, so the Rockies will have to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to add him. The 31-year-old lefty owns a 4.99 ERA in 326.1 career major-league innings, striking out just 12.7 percent of opposing batters. He missed the last two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Agrees to two-year deal

Bader signed a two-year, $10.4 million contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Bader and the Cardinals were unable to settle on an agreement prior to the arbitration deadline this spring, but he'll now land a deal that covers his final two years of arbitration. The 27-year-old has slashed .348/.375/.435 with two doubles, six RBI, a run, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts across eight Grapefruit League appearances this spring. Although the Cardinals added Corey Dickerson during the offseason, Bader is expected to see plenty of playing time to begin the 2022 campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Jake Lamb: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Lamb was reassigned to minor-league spring training Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Lamb made a strong case for a roster spot this spring by slashing .333/.379/.667 with two homers, three triples, five runs, two RBI and a walk across 12 Cactus League games. He'll report to Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the year but should be in the mix to join the major-league club to provide additional depth at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB

