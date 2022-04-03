ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Two men were shot after an argument escalated into a shooting on St. Mary's strip

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – An argument between four men on the St. Mary's strip overnight ended with two men shot. It happened at around 2:37 a.m....

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Man in custody after two women shot and killed in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police arrested a man after two women were shot and killed in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Dr. Monday night. Waco Police responded to the area just before 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two women with fatal gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Woman, child found dead with stab wounds inside Bronx home, police say

NEW YORK -- A murder investigation continues in the Bronx after police say a young mother and her daughter were stabbed to death in their home.Investigators say 26-year old Gabrielle Muniz and her 6-year-old daughter Rozara Estevez were found dead just before midnight on Monticello Avenue in the Edenwald section of the borough.A family member had police called for a wellness check.The victim's sister shared photos of the mother and daughter. She spoke to CBS2 by phone from Florida, where she said her sister was originally from."I actually looked up to her. My mom tells me to live for her and I'm gonna to do that," Giselle Muniz said.The suspect, 34-year-old Caleb Duberry, was found dead in his home just a few blocks away. Police said he died by suicide.He was the mother's ex-boyfriend.There was no immediate word on a possible motive.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Vibe

LaKevia Jackson, Mother Of 1 Of Young Thug’s Kids, Shot Dead At 31

Click here to read the full article. LaKevia Jackson, mother to at least one of Young Thug’s 12 children, died following a dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta on Thursday (March 17). The incident took place at the Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m. ET. The 31-year-old was attending a birthday celebration for her best friend. Tori Cooper of CBS46 spoke with Jackson’s mother, Sherina, who shared that there was “a fight over the bowling ball [and] then the suspect waited 20 minutes in the parking lot for LaKevia.”More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Offers Help...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
ValleyCentral

Corpus Christi searching for missing 29-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021. Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29. Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022. She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021. The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

18-year-old woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. Video showed a police department command vehicle and several evidence markers on the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
Waterloo Journal

Motorcyclist who followed a pregnant woman to her home after a ‘traffic confrontation’ only to shoot her dead will not face any charges

The man who reportedly followed a pregnant woman to her home following a traffic confrontation only to shoot her dead will not face any charges, court records say. The family of the pregnant library assistant who was shot dead by a motorcyclist, after he reportedly followed her home following a traffic skirmish, have expressed disbelief after Florida authorities decided against pursuing criminal charges against the bike rider.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy