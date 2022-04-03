ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods arrives at Augusta National ahead of 2022 Masters Tournament

By John Hart
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods arrived at the Tournament Practice area at Augusta National Golf Club shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday. After greeting fellow Masters participant Billy Horschel, he practiced for just less than half and hour before teeing off solo at No. 10.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods arrives at the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National Golf Club before teeing off on No. 10, Sunday, April, 3, 2022.

Earlier Sunday he announced in a tweet that he was “heading up to Augusta”, but that it remains a “game-time decision” whether or not he will be able to play in next week’s Masters Tournament.

Woods will speak with the media at Augusta National on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., according to an announcement by Masters tournament officials Sunday afternoon.

He was severely injured in a car crash in February of 2021. He has not played competitively since the 2020 November Masters, with the exception of the the PNC Championship in December, in which he and son Charlie teamed up to finish second.

Woods won The Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. He played a practice round at Augusta National Last week.

In the tweet, he also congratulated Anna Davis for winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday.

