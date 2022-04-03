HOPEWELL — A man was shot to death early Sunday morning at a city convenience store, police said.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. at the Wawa on Colonial Corner Drive. Police Lt. Cheyenne Casale said the victim was found lying next to the gas pumps suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell where he later died.

He was identified as Willie Studivant of Hopewell.

More: Man found shot to death at Petersburg apartment complex Saturday night: Police

Casale said witnesses told police Studivant had been arguing with another man at the store prior to the shooting. That man was described as about six feel tall and 150 pounds, wearing a dark hat dark clothing. He also had facial hair and a dreadlock hairstyle.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Info may also be shared through the P3Tips app.

Sunday morning’s shooting was the second in less than 12 hours across the area. Late Saturday night, a man was found shot to death at the Lieutenant’s Run Apartment complex in Petersburg.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is a journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell Police: Argument preceded shooting death of man at local Wawa early Sunday