Topeka, KS

Father charged in death of 6-month-old Topeka girl

By Knss Staff
 1 day ago

An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday that Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brielle Jones. Jones-McNeal also faces an alternative count of reckless but unintentional second-degree murder.

Rescue workers were called early Thursday to an apartment and found Brielle suffering from blunt-force trauma injuries. She was taken to a Topeka hospital, where she died an hour later. Topeka police Lt. Manuel Munoz said the girl's mother was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated, then released.

