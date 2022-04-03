'Worst possible thing you can do': Hogan on Trump's request to Putin

Related
Bill Maher: Why Putin invaded Ukraine under Biden, not Trump, is 'worth asking'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher closed his show Friday night by suggesting it's worth pondering why Russian President Vladimir Putin took action in Ukraine during the Biden presidency instead of the Trump presidency. Maher spent much of his monologue hitting partisans on both sides of the aisle for using the...
Video of Trump Asking Putin for Favor Viewed 1.6M Times. Here's What He Said
Former President Donald Trump claimed Vladimir Putin had information on Hunter Biden's alleged dealings with Russian oligarchs.
Maria Bartiromo Under Fire Over Bizarre Claim About Biden And Putin
The Fox News host claimed vaguely that “some people” told her that "they feel" the Biden administration sees Putin as a partner.
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, who previously supported Ketanji Brown Jackson, announces he will oppose her Supreme Court nomination
Graham, who questioned Jackson aggressively during her confirmation hearings, previously voted to confirm her to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.
Kremlin 'concerned' about U.S. 'complete misunderstanding' of Putin
LONDON (Reuters) - Suggestions by U.S. officials that President Vladimir Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him awkward truths about Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine show how little they understand him or Russia’s government, the Kremlin said on Thursday. White House and European officials said on Wednesday...
Gen. Keane: Biden pressure for Zelenskyy to compromise shows he 'doesn't want Putin to lose'
President Biden and his administration are making it clear they are reticent to allow Vladimir Putin to lose his invasion of Ukraine outright, retired Gen. Jack Keane told Fox News on Wednesday. Keane said it is clear Biden does not want Putin to lose his war against Ukraine and its...
Kremlin expresses ‘alarm’ over Biden remark that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’
MOSCOW — The Kremlin has voiced concern about U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about the Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it will carefully follow his rhetoric. Capping a four-day trip to Europe Saturday, Biden said of Putin near the tail end of a sweeping address in Warsaw: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” words the White House immediately sought to downplay, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating that regime change in Russia is not the object of U.S. policy, nor is regime change a U.S. strategy anywhere else in the world.
Top Biden Advisor Ronald Klain Slams Trump's 'Crackpot Scheme' With Putin
The Democrat responded to Trump's remarks in an interview on MSNBC with anchor Nicolle Wallace on Thursday.
Andrew Giuliani sparks outrage with disturbing comments about looking 'under the hood' at his 4-month-old daughter in anti-trans remarks
The New York gubernatorial candidate and son of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani referenced his baby while making anti-transgender comments at a far-right rally.
Something really unusual happened Wednesday evening: a presidential nomination was voted down on the Senate floor.
What happened: The nomination of David Weil to lead the Labor Department's division responsible for enforcing minimum pay and overtime laws went down 47-53. (OK, it was technically a cloture vote to end debate on the pick, but you see our point.) Who voted no? Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.),...
Biden's sister on relationship with president
Few people have more insight into President Biden than his sister, Valerie Biden Owens. Norah O'Donnell sat down with the "first sister" to talk about the advice she gives the president and more for "CBS Sunday Morning."
‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed
First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
Mr. Putin, end this war! Biden's blunder was no Reagan replay
MR. PUTIN, END THIS WAR! BIDEN'S BLUNDER WAS NO REAGAN REPLAY. President Joe Biden set off international alarms over the weekend when he committed the United States to the goal of regime change in Russia. "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said of Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a speech in Poland Saturday. The last time the U.S. set itself to removing a foreign leader, in Iraq in 2003, the plan turned into a long-running disaster. Now, with war raging in Ukraine, it would seem a terrible idea for the president to announce that the goal of U.S. forces is to remove Putin from his position atop the Russian government.
Democrats clarify Biden's Putin remark as Republicans knock his 'mistake'
WASHINGTON — A day after President Joe Biden's nine-word comment about his Russian counterpart, which some said sounded like a call for regime change, Democrats took to Sunday programs to clarify the fiery line while Republicans walked a tightrope of panning both it and Vladimir Putin. “For God’s sake,...
Russia Says Ukraine Crisis Must Not Reach Arctic, NATO Says It Already Has
Russia's Arctic Council envoy told Newsweek that the suspended forum should host "peaceful mutually beneficial collaboration despite geopolitical tensions elsewhere."
Trump Ignores Backlash Over Asking Putin for Dirt on Hunter Biden
Trump is facing criticism after he called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release any information he has on Hunter Biden's alleged business dealings.
Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This man cannot remain in power’
President Joe Biden on Saturday called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s removal, saying, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”
Kremlin tells Biden: U.S. has no right to lecture Russia on war crimes
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday Joe Biden's claim that President Vladimir Putin was a "war criminal" for invading Ukraine was an unforgivable remark by the leader of a country which had killed civilians in conflicts across the world. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands,...
U.S. official confirms Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory
Ukraine is denying any involvement in an attack on a Russian oil depot in Belgorod, but a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News that Ukrainian helicopters did carry out the strike. Holly Williams has the latest.
