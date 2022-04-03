ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Cougars sweep home doubleheader

By The Intelligencer
 1 day ago
Members of the infield gather in the circle for SIUE during its game against Tennessee State on Saturday in Edwardsville. (Courtesy of SIUE Athletics)

SIUE softball picked up a pair of strong pitching performances with back-to-back shutouts by Mia Haynes and Lexi King in a doubleheader sweep over Tennessee State Saturday at Cougar Field.

"They limited the free bases," said SIUE interim head coach P.J. Finigan. "There were only three on the day. That was a focus of ours. Mia and Lexi were tremendous."

The Cougars, 12-19 overall and 4-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference, won game one 1-0 on a two-hit shutout by Haynes. Lexi King added a three-hit shutout in game 2-0 and SIUE rolled to a 5-0 win in the nightcap.

In game one, Tennessee State, now 11-22 overall and 2-8 in the OVC, outhit the Cougars 2-1. However, it was the one hit that produced the victory for the Cougars.

Grace Lueke hit her team-leading eighth home run of the season in the first inning over the fence to right-center field.

"She put a great swing on the ball in game one. She battled deep into the count and drove in Lexi in game two," added Finigan.

Haynes outdueled TSU's Raven Loveless in the opener.

"We fought ourselves a little bit today," said Finigan. "We got a little frustrated. I thought their pitcher (Loveless) in the first game did a great job."

In game two, the home run proved to be the difference again. This time Lauryn Yslava provided the power with a two-run blast to left that plated pinch-runner Sam Breed.

"She's been swinging it well It's just a matter of time before the power shows up. She continues to do what she has done all year, which is find the barrel and get big hits for us."

The Cougars added three runs in the fifth inning as insurance runs for King, who struck out four in her fourth win of the season.

