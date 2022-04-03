ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Radko Gudas: Storms net for goal

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Gudas lit the lamp in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Devils....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Hockey Writers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Set to Make An Impact in NHL Debut

Monday evening, the Philadelphia Flyers made another dream come true as the organization signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract that begins this season. Attard was drafted 72nd overall by the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to joining the team, he spent the last three seasons at Western Michigan University, where he played 94 games and produced 72 points (27 goals and 45 assists).
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Radko Gudas
FOX Sports

Olofsson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over Preds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:35 left in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to eight games with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night. Tage Thompson scored twice, including his Sabres-leading 30th goal, and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Shot deflected in

Ovechkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. Ovechkin took a maintenance day Thursday, but he was never in doubt of missing time. The 36-year-old winger had a shot from the point ping off Garnet Hathaway's skate and into the net for the Capitals' lone goal Sunday. Ovechkin is up to 42 tallies, 37 helpers, 297 shots on net, 123 hits and a plus-2 rating in 67 contests. His next point will the 1,400th of his career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
#Panthers#Devils
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Garners helper in win

Perron produced an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Flames. Perron set up Justin Faulk's go-ahead goal in the second period. Since the end of a seven-game goal streak in March, Perron has picked up one tally and four helpers in six contests to remain a productive part of the Blues' top six. The 33-year-old winger has 47 points, 145 shots on net, a plus-11 rating, 42 PIM and 70 hits through 54 appearances.
NHL
FOX Sports

Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Nabs helper

Leddy pocketed an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Flames. Leddy helped out on Nathan Walker's go-ahead goal in the third period that put the Blues in control late. In his last five games, Leddy's earned a goal and two assists as he settles in with his new team. The 31-year-old blueliner has earned 19 points, 60 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating through 62 games between the Blues and the Red Wings this season.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres' point streak ends with 5-3 loss to Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres had picked up at least one point in each of their last eight games. There had been plenty of overtime tilts in the mix, as well. But the Florida Panthers needed only 60 minutes to beat Buffalo 5-3 on Sunday afternoon. An early...
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
NHL

Sharpen Up: April 3, 2022 | Sabres take on Panthers this afternoon

Friday was a special one and, even better, the Buffalo Sabres pulled out a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. We have the full recap here. Buffalo has points in eight-straight games (5-0-3) and will look to make it nine in a row today against the Florida Panthers. Rick Jeanneret,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Zack MacEwen: Out Sunday

MacEwen (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Rangers, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. MacEwen was injured in a fight with Wayne Simmonds on Saturday but it's unclear exactly what he's dealing with. The 25-year-old has racked up 101 PIM with seven points in 66 games this season. He'll be considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Columbus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB

