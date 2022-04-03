Cougars blank Skyhawks at home

SIUE reliever Alec Kubik delivers a pitch to a UT Martin hitter during Saturday's game at Roy E. Lee Field in Edwardsville. (Courtesy of SIUE Athletics)

Colin Baumgartner, Alec Kubik and Jake Bockenstedt combined to toss a two-hit shutout Saturday. SIUE blanked UT Martin 6-0 in the second game of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference baseball series at Simmons Baseball Complex.

The Cougars improved to 11-13 overall and 1-4 in the OVC. UT Martin fell to 8-16 and 1-4.

SIUE scored three times in the bottom of the second inning on two hits and two walks. A two-run double from Avery Owusu-Asiedu and a sacrifice fly from Brady Bunten drove home the runs.

Steven Pattan doubled before scoring on a wild pitch and Brett Johnson blasted his OVC-leading 11th home run of the year in the second inning to push SIUE's lead to 5-0. Pattan drove home a run with his second double of the day in the third for the Cougars' sixth run.

"It was great way to come out and answer after the loss last night," SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. "We were able to string some hits together which has been something that we haven't been able to do lately. The guys showed up ready to go."

Baumgartner threw two perfect innings before exiting the game. Alec Kubik followed with 6 2/3 innings. The Two held the Skyhawks hitless through the first five innings.

Alec Beamon led off the sixth with an infield hit, which was UT Martin's only hit until the ninth inning.

UTM loaded the bases against Kubik with two outs in the inning on two walks and a hit by Jack Culumovic.

Jake Bockenstedt relieved Kubik and struck out Skyhawks right fielder Will Lafollette to end the game.

Kubik struck out five during his time in the game.

"It was a great effort, a great outing," Lyons said of Kubik's day. "He answered the bell when we need him. He was very efficient. He was the reason we were able to win the game."

SIUE outhit UT Martin 10-2. Owusu-Asiedu led the way with three hits and two RBIs. Johnson, Pattan and Ole Arntson each had two hits.

"Some guys got it going today," Lyons added. "Avery had a good day with three hits."