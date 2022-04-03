ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

By Adam Beam, The Associated Press
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in...

Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
The Independent

‘Mummified’ body found in wall of California convention center that hasn’t been used since 2005

A construction crew renovating an out-of-use building in California found a “mummified” body inside, police say.The workers were demolishing a wall on Wednesday at the Henry J Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland when one of them discovered the corpse.“We found remains best described as mummified,” Lt Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News. “The conditions in the walls were such that the body was preserved in good conditions.”The body has not yet been identified. Police are working to determine who the person was and how he or she got inside the wall.“Any theory is possible,” Mr...
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY

