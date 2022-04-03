ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

GOP governor concerned with Trump White House call log gap

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qh0T_0ey7J7sC00
Tweet

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday said he is concerned about the more than seven-hour gap in then-President Trump’s phone logs from Jan. 6, 2021, at around the time when the deadly attack on the Capitol was taking place.

Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he agrees with a federal judge’s ruling that Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were likely criminal, Hogan said he did not have sufficient information to make a legal determination, but did claim that Trump “was involved in stirring up” the violent riot.

“I don’t know because I haven’t seen all the evidence whether he committed a crime but I did see the ruling and it’s, that was a major, a major impact by that, there was that judge saying that there is a likelihood that a felony was committed, as, you know, we’re trying to get to the bottom of exactly what happened,” Hogan said.

“I’m concerned about the missing phone calls and tapes, but there’s no question as I’ve been saying for a while that he was involved in stirring up the insurrection on Jan. 6, but I don’t have enough information to make a legal determination,” he added.

The Washington Post and CBS News reported this past week that the Trump phone logs handed over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have a more than seven-hour gap, including time when rioters were taking aim at the building.

Hogan has been critical of Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, warning against another Trump presidency. He himself has been a rumored candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House#House Call#Gop#Cnn#The Washington Post#Cbs News
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Clarence and Ginni Thomas have put Democrats in a terrible bind

Last week featured a trio of Supreme Court news: the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the Supreme Court; sitting Justice Clarence Thomas’s hospitalization (and subsequent release); and revelations that Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas repeatedly pressured former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 presidential election.Despite the fact the Supreme Court often tries to avoid even the appearance of being political – Clarence Thomas had just earlier this month warned that “at some point the institution is going to be compromised” – Ginni Thomas’s frequent activism within conservative circles is well-known. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

526K+
Followers
63K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy