A Libby man arrested last year for allegedly dealing drugs is now accused of strangling his girlfriend and breaking her phone to keep her from contacting authorities. Adam Gean Hartsock, 31, faces a felony strangulation of a partner or family member, first offense, charge as well as misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault, second offense, and criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device. He pleaded not guilty in Lincoln County District Court during his Feb. 28 arraignment.

LIBBY, MT ・ 20 DAYS AGO