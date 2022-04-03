ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

A comeback unlike any other? Tiger arrives at the Masters

 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is on his way to Augusta National. Still to be determined is whether he plays...

The Spun

Tiger Woods Announces Masters Plan: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods is going to try and play in The Masters, but he’s yet to make an official decision on the major tournament. Sunday morning, Woods announced that he is heading to Augusta National to continue preparation for The Masters. Woods, a 15-time major champion, is hoping to be...
Golf.com

Is Tiger Woods going to play the Masters? Here is what we know.

Exhale, Tiger Woods fan. The answer is coming. The Masters begins Thursday at Augusta National. But until then? You already know the drill. This week alone, you’ve refreshed golf.com and twitter.com, and you’ve tracked a jet. You’ve typed in masters.com, clicked on “players,” scrolled all the way to the bottom to see if your man’s photo was there — and not listed under “past champions not playing.” Woods may have been in a car crash just over 13 months ago where he severely injured his right leg, but then you’ve seen him hit balls at the Hero, and watched him nearly win the PNC, and heard that he played a practice round this week at Augusta, and you ask yourself:
On3.com

Augusta National makes changes to course ahead of The Masters

It’s almost time for The Masters to tee off, and the golf world can’t wait to see the best of the best look to capture the green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club. However, there’ll be some changes to the course for this year’s event, specifically the par-4 11th and par-5 15th holes.
WAFF

Tiger announces intentions for the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WAFF) - In a tweet Sunday morning, Tiger Woods announced that he is heading to Augusta and will make a “game time” decision on whether or not he will compete in the Masters. Woods was involved in a car crash in late February 2021 that left...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2022 Masters Tournament? Even he’s not totally sure

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2022 Masters Tournament?. After a visit last week to Augusta National Golf Club for a practice round with son Charlie and buddy Justin Thomas, it seemed inevitable that the five-time Masters winner would be competing this upcoming week. However, without a definitive announcement from Woods, the host, Augusta National, was left to leave Woods on the list of competing players without a clear signal from the 2019 winner.
