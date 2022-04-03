ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police arrested 25-year-old Andrew Long of Millsboro, DE on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop Saturday night. On April 2, 2022, at approximately 7:06 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Park Avenue, Georgetown observed a Blue Ford Explorer operated by Andrew Long who had...

Jenny Manson
1d ago

Obviously he's not an upstanding citizen but at least he did the right thing by giving up and not shooting anyone.

