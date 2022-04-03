ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASCAR weekend traffic alert: How to get to Richmond Raceway

By Tannock Blair
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Race weekend is here! And Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is expecting the events to cause traffic congestion in the Mechanicsville area. Here’s everything you need to know:. On...

Racing News

Richmond Starting Lineup: April 1, 2022 (NASCAR Whelen Modified)

NASCAR modified starting positions and practice results from Richmond Raceway. This weekend, it’s a triple-header race weekend at Richmond Raceway in Virginia. First to the track is the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. View the Richmond starting lineup for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour below. Richmond Menu. Mod: Prac/Qual |...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Sports

Saturday Richmond Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is ready to go short track racing for the first time in 2022. Saturday’s race on the three-quarter mile Richmond Raceway is the first of just four short track races for the series this season. It also starts the four-race Dash 4 Cash, where four...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at Richmond race picks, Toyota Owners 400 odds, lineup, predictions from legendary expert

Kyle Busch has enjoyed plenty of success at Richmond Raceway, as his six wins on the track are the second-most of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The two-time series champion will try to pull even with the legendary Richard Petty for most victories in this race when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday. Busch has captured the NASCAR Richmond checkered flag five times, winning four straight years beginning in 2009 and again in 2018.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Raceway#Traffic Congestion#Nascar Cup Series#Sports#Nascar#Toyota#Hanover County Sheriff
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Richmond

Sheldon Creed Shows Never-Give-Up Attitude at Richmond Raceway in the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. “I really thought we were going to have a strong No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet today at Richmond Raceway. We started the race 13th and fired off decent at the beginning of the run. Unfortunately, it didn’t stay that way. We struggled for most of the day with handling issues and a lack of drive, but this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up. I’m so proud of them for all of their hard work. We’ve got some work to do in the shop and I will go back and study my notes for this track. We’ve got a lot of fight left in this team. On to Martinsville.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
FOX Sports

Denny Hamlin turns his season around with win at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Denny Hamlin has had such a bad season, he had not even looked at where he was positioned in the NASCAR Cup Series standings over the first five weeks of the year. He took a look last week — he was 22nd after six races —...
RICHMOND, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Here’s the Weather Forecast for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR is headed to Virginia and the weather forecast for Richmond is looking halfway decent, at least. It could be worse. While fans shouldn’t have to worry about any rain coming down during the races this weekend, they might want to bring a jacket to the track. It isn’t going to be all sunshine and heatwaves despite the fact that spring is trying its hardest to break through winter’s chill.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hanover County warns of traffic congestion ahead of NASCAR race

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR returns to the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County this weekend. Ahead of the race, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of anticipated traffic congestion on some of the county’s roadways. On April 2, the ToyotaCare 250 race will start at 1:30...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA

