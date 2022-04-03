State’s latest recommendation of chromium 6 levels may increase Banning’s water rates

This study evaluated the relationship between arsenic uptake via drinking water ingestion and arsenic concentration in fingernails as a biomarker for human exposure. For this purpose, we collected fingernail samples from 40 healthy participants of arsenic-affected rural regions of Kaboudrahang County, the west of Iran. A total of 49 fingernail samples were also collected from individuals who lived in areas where contamination of drinking water sources with arsenic had not been reported. It was found that the fingernails arsenic contents in 50 and 4.08% of the samples collected from arsenic-contaminated and reference villages were higher than the normal arsenic values of nails (0.43"“1.08Â Âµg/g), respectively. Based on the results of adjusted multiple linear regression, a significant association was found between groundwater and fingernails arsenic concentration (pÂ <Â 0.001). Moreover, a statistically significant association was shown between arsenic in the fingernail samples and gender (p"‰="‰0.037). Fingernails arsenic contents were not significantly affected by other variables including age, smoking habits, and BMI (p"‰>"‰0.05). In light of the results of this study, the use of biological indicators such as fingernail tissues due to easier sampling and less risk of external contamination is suitable for assessing exposure to heavy metals in contaminated areas.

SCIENCE ・ 17 DAYS AGO