Banning, CA

State’s latest recommendation of chromium 6 levels may increase Banning’s water rates

By DAVID JAMES HEISS, Record Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week the California Water Resources Control Board’s Drinking Water Program announced a maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per billion for hexavalent chromium in water. Seven of Banning’s wells are known to have chromium 6 contamination. Chromium 6, made famous for polluting the waters highlighted in...

