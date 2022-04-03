ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Gov. approves bill banning the use of private money in elections

By Anthony Warren
WLBT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Come July 1, state and local governments will no longer be able to use private money to fund elections. Last week, Gov. Tate Reeves approved H.B. 1365, which prohibits state and local agencies,...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves advised to remove DHS child support requirement

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – One of the biggest hurdles low-income single moms in Mississippi face when they apply for child care assistance is the requirement they sue their child’s father for child support first. But on March 3, a group of governor-appointed early childhood administrators voted to recommend that Gov. Tate Reeves and his […]
JACKSON, MS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: RNC warns Democrats will 'pay the price' for trying to undermined election integrity after lawsuit over ballot counting caused Texas vote administrator to resign

The Republican National Committee is warning Democrats to uphold election integrity in the 2022 midterms after a GOP Election Integrity team effort caused Harris County, Texas' Democratic Election Administrator to resign for failing to count all the ballots from the primary elections earlier this month within the required 24 hours.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan judge tosses Zuckerbucks lawsuit over 2020 election funding

(The Center Square) – A Michigan judge has tossed a lawsuit alleging Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson illegally accepted private money to swing the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden. First filed in October 2020, the litigation claimed that then-Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg swung the 2020...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
Hinds County, MS
Government
Hinds County, MS
Elections
County
Hinds County, MS
KTVZ

Georgia House passes sweeping bill with new election policing powers

The Republican-controlled Georgia state House on Tuesday night passed a sweeping elections bill that would hand new election policing powers to the state’s bureau of investigations and restrict nonprofit funding of elections. The 40-page bill would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigations the power to initiate election fraud allegations,...
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

Biden wants to bring back a major stimulus payment program – will it happen?

It was one of the biggest transfers of wealth from the federal government to millions of Americans, moving billions of dollars from the federal coffers to Americans’ bank accounts and mailboxes. And then — the expanded child tax credit just fizzled out. A member of President Biden’s own party in the US Senate said he didn’t think it was wise to keep the expansion going. And that was that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
The Independent

Colorado Republican who pushed 2020 conspiracy theories is charged with election equipment tampering

A Colorado official who promoted Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories has been charged with tampering with election equipment herself.Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, one of the state’s top election administrators, has been indicted by a grand jury on 10 criminal counts, including seven felonies. The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday.“Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Legislature#Election#Embezzlement#Voter Registration#Private Money#H B 1365#Ctcl#Wlbt News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
US News and World Report

Noem Signs Bill Banning Election Donations Like Zuckerberg's

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday signed a bill to bar state election officials from accepting donations for election operating costs, taking aim at Mark Zuckerberg's donations that in 2020 helped officials hold elections in the midst of the pandemic. Zuckerberg and his wife,...
PIERRE, SD
WJTV 12

Cities with the worst commutes in Mississippi

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy