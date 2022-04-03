ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Chevy Specials: ’69 Camaro ZL1 Drags ’69 L88 C3 Vette

Top Speed
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would have been some sight to have caught these two Chevys side...

www.topspeed.com

Top Speed

An Old-School Chevelle Wipes The Floor With A Jeep SRT For Supremacy

Old-school vs Modern muscle car face-offs are not that uncommon and people really dig them. But, when was the last time you saw a 60s brute take on a proper performance SUV. Well, this duel between a classic Chevelle and a modern-day performance family hauler is sure worth your time.
Motorious

1937 Ford Pickup Is Mystical

A Chevy motor, some beautiful purple paint, and a set of chrome wheels make this truck an awesome purchase for any vintage truck lover. Ford has become an icon within the American automotive industry because of its long-standing status as its most prominent manufacturer. There's no telling how many different cars ever made by Ford, but with a lineup of thousands of other models, there is a ton of variety to choose from. Pickup trucks have become particularly synonymous with the brand as most of the American population worked in agriculture and trade labor in the earlier days of automobile production. This created a definite need for utility vehicles that still had some style and an inkling of performance.
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
Motorious

Win This 1969 Ram Air Pontiac GTO

Get doubel the entries as a Motorious reader. Have you ever dreamed of owning a rare GTO Convertible? Of course you have, who hasn’t? But with the rising prices of collector cars, especially muscle cars, it’s becoming harder and harder to make your dreams of owning a GTO come true. Fortunately, there’s another way to own a 1969 Pontiac GTO, you could win one when you make a donation to benefit charity.
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The auto industry finds itself in one of the most difficult periods of the past several decades, with dealers nearly running out of cars in many parts of the country and popular car models out of stock. Consumers are similarly facing a far more difficult process when buying a car, now considering car ratings along […]
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
The Next Web

How long does an electric car battery last?

If you’re a (prospective) EV driver, I’m sure this question has crossed your mind: how long will my car’s battery last before it becomes unusable?. Indeed, that’s a valid question. Battery degradation is bound to happen at some point. As a lithium-ion battery is charged and discharged, it degrades over time.
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
WBTW News13

What’s the most popular vehicle in North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Hop in that pickup truck and hit the road. …and join all the other trucks. North Carolinians love their Fords. Trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state. Not only does the Ford F-Series tops North Carolina’s the list […]
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Chevy Corvette Production Problem

We'd love to see a lot of things happen again in the auto industry. The return of palatable faces to BMW models, for example. This, however, is not something anyone wants to see again. Corvette production is stopping. Yes, again. This comes hot on the heels of Chevrolet removing Magnetic Ride Control from the 2022 'Vette lineup. Thankfully, that issue has since been remedied. However, parts are still a bit hard to come by at GM right now.
Motorious

85 Car Lot Is Full Of Abandoned Classics

This incredible automotive graveyard is home to an array of decaying classic cars and a bunch of interesting stories to tell. We've all heard stories of some of the craziest classic cars to ever be found within the confines of a barn, abandoned warehouse, or field before. Everything from classic Hemi 'Cudas to beaten-up old Chevys has been rediscovered and given new life by the brave enthusiasts willing to go where no one else will. However, it isn't every day that you see someone come across a mass of classic cars by buying the entire lot. Yet, that is precisely what this new owner did, and now he's got 85 different classic cars to choose from. While he may have bought the land for the farm, he got something so much more valuable.
insideevs.com

How Much Does It Cost To Drive A Tesla 32,000 Miles In 2022?

Kim Java, whose YouTube channel was formerly known as "Like Tesla," has been driving Tesla's vehicles for years. She notes that her family drives a ton of miles each year for a number of reasons. Kim and her husband share a single car, a Tesla Model 3. They have children...
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
Motorious

This Corvette Walks On Water

Plenty of people have fantasized about driving their car on water. Maybe it was to skip traffic, get away from the cops, or just to go exploring somewhere they couldn’t because they don’t own a boat. Well, this Corvette is designed to give you that kind of experience, only it’s not an amphibious car. Instead, it’s like a small boat that’s made to look like a Corvette or maybe a Ferrari, depending on your automotive persuasion.
