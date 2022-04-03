ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cities where home prices have more than tripled since 2000

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) – The cost of housing – much like everything else – has gone way up over the past year. Low inventory and low interest rates have thrust the median price of a home in the U.S. up by nearly 20% in a single year.

But this latest jump is just an acceleration of what’s been happening for 20 years. Most major cities have seen home prices increase substantially since 2000, with many seeing home values double or even triple.

In some cities, the typical home value has more than tripled. San Francisco, for example, had a typical home value of $356,800 in 2000, according to data analyzed by real estate brokerage Clever . In 2022, the typical home value is nearly $1.4 million – a 290% increase, or nearly quadruple the value 22 years ago.

San Francisco is often held up as the most extreme example of a housing market gone wild, but it’s not the only city that has seen home values rise astronomically. Clever analyzed the median sale price of homes in the 50 largest metro areas around the country and found 13 cities saw home values more than triple since 2000.

The 13 cities where home values have gone up by more than 200% – i.e. tripled – since 2000 are:

  1. San Francisco (290% increase)
  2. Los Angeles (280% increase)
  3. Riverside, Calif. (278% increase)
  4. San Diego (275% increase)
  5. San Jose, Calif. (261% increase)
  6. Sacramento, Calif. (237% increase)
  7. Seattle (235% increase)
  8. Tampa, Fla. (223% increase)
  9. Miami (220% increase)
  10. Austin, Texas (209% increase)
  11. Portland, Ore. (207% increase)
  12. Phoenix (206% increase)
  13. Denver (204% increase)

There are several cities that saw slower growth in home values, according to Clever:

  1. Cleveland (60% increase)
  2. Detroit (62% increase)
  3. Memphis, Tenn. (72% increase)
  4. Chicago (73% increase)
  5. Hartford, Conn. (87% increase)
  6. Cincinnati (88% increase)
  7. Birmingham, Ala. (90% increase)
  8. St. Louis (98% increase)

Over the same time period, the national average increased 156% – or increased by roughly 2.5 times – from $127,215 to $325,677, according to Clever’s full report .

