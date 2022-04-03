ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods says Masters will be a 'game-time decision'

By Adam Stites
 1 day ago
Tiger Woods looking towards the 14th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Four days ahead of the start of the 2022 Masters, five-time green jacket winner Tiger Woods still hasn't decided if he'll be able to compete in the tournament.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Woods said he's headed to Augusta, Ga. to continue his preparation, but a final decision about entering the field will come down to the wire.

Woods, 46, hasn't competed solo since the 2020 Masters where he finished 38th. A few months after the tournament, he was involved in a serious car accident that nearly caused him to lose a leg. In December, he made his return to competition in the PNC Championship, a two-round father-son tournament where his 12-year-old son Charlie stole the show.

Last week, Woods reportedly played 18 holes at Augusta National with Charlie and PGA Tour veteran Justin Rose to test his ability to handle the rigors of the course.

Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour victories all-time with 82 and is second in majors with 15. His last major victory was at the 2019 Masters.

Sports
