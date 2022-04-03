ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bit Cooler Heading into Work Week

Cover picture for the articleSunday will be a nice day with temperatures...

WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible Saturday, cooler next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Friday evening! After the fog cleared, today turned into a beautiful day. Now we’re tracking another system headed our way this weekend that could bring us severe storms. Clouds continue to increase tonight and we may get a few sprinkles. Temperatures stay...
WBTW News13

Get ready for more mainly sunny skies!

A good Saturday morning to you all! Early morning temperatures in the 40s will make a nice turnaround today, eventually getting to highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Mainly sunny skies will tell the story today, with a brief change to a partly clear night with lows in the lower 50s to upper 40s. […]
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
KTAL

Severe storms are expected Monday night

Our next round of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the AkLaTex Monday night. All severe weather threats will be possible including heavy rain. Dry and pleasant weather will return for the rest of next week. Monday night severe threat: Thunderstorms will move across the ArkLaTex Monday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
natureworldnews.com

April Fools? Another Batch of Cold Air and Snow to Hit the Northeastern U.S.

Old Man Snowfall seems to be on a rampage lately, plotting an April Fools' prank on areas of the northeastern United States. Cold Air and Snow Possible To Reach Northeastern U.S. As per Yahoo, AccuWeather models predict that the next round of abnormally winter conditions and freezing rain would sweep...
Weather
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
Boston Globe

Spring is here at last! The beginning of this week will be dry with more above-average temperatures.

Today is the first full day of spring which technically arrived yesterday morning at 11:33. I like to think of this as the third in the series of ways to measure spring. We started with solar spring on February 5 and that marked the end of the darkest quarter of the year. This was followed three weeks later by meteorological spring which is the three-month transition between the three coldest and three warmest months of the year. Each of these markers has significance. And while some of you may feel like March 20 doesn’t yet mean beach weather, the start of the season has been underway for weeks.
WKTV

Chilly start, windy and mild day ahead Monday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 47. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 42. After an active weekend for weather with highs in the 70s on Saturday, thunderstorms in the evening, and then a rain and snow mixture which fell over the region on Sunday, things are looking quiet for at least the next few days. A chilly start to this morning as temperatures are near freezing. Highs for the day reach 47 in the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. This evening remains mild with temperatures remaining in the 40s.
KAAL-TV

Another Mid-Week Mess On The Way

We are going to see a little bit of everything it looks like in terms of precipitation types Tuesday afternoon into Friday morning. The latest model trends are showing the rain, and a few rumbles of thunder, moving in later Tuesday afternoon & evening. Tuesday night/very early Wednesday morning, our temperatures may cool-down enough to support a light wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing drizzle. Watch out for a few icy spots setting up in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures warm enough Wednesday to see a switch back to all-rain, with a few more rumbles of thunder. Wednesday night we cool again, this time cool enough to see all-snow heading into and through Thursday. We will also see a stronger wind Wednesday as well as Thursday, aiding in the travel issues across the area, prompting Thursday's ALERT DAY status. Look for the snow to wrap up by sunrise on Friday.
Turnto10.com

It will feel like Spring Sunday, but trending cooler this week, then rain

Official Spring arrives 11:33 a.m. Sunday, March 19th, 2022, and Mother Nature will cooperate with sunshine. However, clouds will fill back in by afternoon, with just the chance of a passing sprinkle. Reinforcing spokes of cooler air may kick up another band of showers Sunday night. Other than that, it'll...
