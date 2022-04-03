SLED investigating after multiple people shot during Friday-night altercation in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left five people with gunshot wounds Friday night in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the shooting took place at Logan Farm Road just after 11:30 p.m.

Initial 9-1-1 calls reported one individual shot before being upgraded to two people shot while crews were en route to the scene.

CCFR said that some parties fled from what was described as a “chaotic scene.”

via Colleton County Fire-Rescue



Colleton County deputies located four people on the dark road, a quarter of a mile south of where the incident occurred. Emergency vehicles were unable to access this area of the road due to an involved disabled truck blocking the roadway. Life-saving measures were provided by deputies as additional ambulances and two helicopters were being dispatched.

CCFR treated a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen before transporting him to the Trident Medical Center’s Trauma Center in North Charleston.

Medics treated and transported another victim, a 22-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds via helicopter to the Colleton County Medical Center, before being transported again to Trident Medical Center.

Another 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was airlifted to MUSC in Downtown Charleston, in addition to a 19-year-old man transported to Trident Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to Colleton Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies say that one of the victims is in critical but stable condition.

A joint investigation is underway by Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Those with information are urged to contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC

