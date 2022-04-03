ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

SLED investigating after multiple people shot during Friday-night altercation in Colleton Co.

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway after an altercation that left five people with gunshot wounds Friday night in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the shooting took place at Logan Farm Road just after 11:30 p.m.

Initial 9-1-1 calls reported one individual shot before being upgraded to two people shot while crews were en route to the scene.

CCFR said that some parties fled from what was described as a “chaotic scene.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOBFM_0ey7DjdV00
    via Colleton County Fire-Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bdo87_0ey7DjdV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0Ys5_0ey7DjdV00
    via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Colleton County deputies located four people on the dark road, a quarter of a mile south of where the incident occurred. Emergency vehicles were unable to access this area of the road due to an involved disabled truck blocking the roadway. Life-saving measures were provided by deputies as additional ambulances and two helicopters were being dispatched.

CCFR treated a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen before transporting him to the Trident Medical Center’s Trauma Center in North Charleston.

Medics treated and transported another victim, a 22-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds via helicopter to the Colleton County Medical Center, before being transported again to Trident Medical Center.

Another 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was airlifted to MUSC in Downtown Charleston, in addition to a 19-year-old man transported to Trident Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to Colleton Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies say that one of the victims is in critical but stable condition.

A joint investigation is underway by Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Those with information are urged to contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC

READ NEXT: SLED investigating Upstate officer involved shooting Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2

12K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WCBD Count on 2 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KING 5

Everett police officer shot, killed by suspect after altercation

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett police officer was killed by a 50-year-old man during an altercation, according to police. Officer Dan Rocha, 41, served with the department since 2017 and lived in the community for more than a decade. A spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man airlifted after falling from ladder in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was airlifted after falling off a ladder in Colleton County Saturday morning. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man suffered multiple injuries after falling about 30 feet from a ladder. The man was working on a nearby tree at his home, at the time. Paramedics located the man […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Sled#Colleton Co#Ccfr#Trident Medical Center#Musc
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WJCL

Doorbell video shows South Carolina school shooting suspect begging for help

As hundreds of sirens screamed past her home on the way to what would be a deadly school shooting in South Carolina, Elaine Griffin was talking to the suspected gunman through her security doorbell camera. Griffin shared the video with sister station WYFF taken at her home in Greenville County,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
WCBD Count on 2

Man wanted after victim shot multiple times in Georgetown

UPDATE: A warrant has been issued for Clifton Rashawn Scott, 26, for attempted murder in connection to this case.  — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department were dispatched to Rainey Drive and Campbell Court in the Georgetown Housing Authority just before 5:30 […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WITN

Police investigating after man shot in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after they say someone was shot in Elizabeth City. Elizabeth City police say 28-year-old Kareem Felton was shot at the Rivers Landing Apartments on Weeksville Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers say he was shot in the lower right leg and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WSPA 7News

4 students charged after gun found at SC middle school

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four students were charged Friday after a gun was found at Williams Middle School in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. A weapon was found by staff after officers were alerted by a student, Brandt said. All four students were charged with possession of a weapon […]
FLORENCE, SC
WTGS

Savannah Police arrest man after deadly shooting on New Castle Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department said it has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on February 23, 2022. Officers said Shawn Campbell Jr. was arrested Monday and is facing murder charges. Campbell was arrested in connection with the death of Timothy Lewis. Officer...
SAVANNAH, GA
FOX Carolina

Coroner’s Office responding to scene on I-85 North

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to a scene on I-85. The Coroner’s Office said they were just arriving at the scene, so they did not have many details. We will update this story as more information is released.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy