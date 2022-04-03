ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

1921 — The NHL champion Ottawa Senators beat the Pacific Coast Hockey Association champion Vancouver Millionaires 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup 3 games to 2.

1937 — Byron Nelson shoots a 283 to win the Masters by two strokes over Ralph Guldahl.

1938 — Henry Picard beats Ralph Guldahl and Harry Cooper by two strokes to capture the Masters.

1983 — Lorenzo Charles scores on a dunk after Derek Whittenburg’s 35-foot desperation shot falls short to give North Carolina State a 54-52 triumph over Houston in the NCAA championship.

1986 — Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky breaks his own NHL single-season points record with three assists to increase his total to 214. He scored 212 points in 1981-82.

1987 — New York’s Denis Potvin, the highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history, scores his 1,000th point.

1988 — Danny Manning scores 31 points and grabs 18 rebounds as Kansas wins its second NCAA championship with an 83-79 victory over Oklahoma.

1993 — Sheryl Swoopes shatters the women’s championship game record by scoring 47 points to lead Texas Tech to an 84-82 victory over Ohio State.

1993 — Mario Andretti, at 53, wins the Valvoline 200 in Phoenix to become the oldest driver to win an Indy car race and the first driver to win a race in four different decades.

1994 — Arkansas wins its first men’s national championship with a 76-72 victory over Duke, depriving the Blue Devils of a third title in four years.

1998 — Mark McGwire ties Willie Mays’ National League record by hitting a home run in each of his first four games. McGwire launches a towering three-run shot in the sixth inning of an 8-6 victory over the San Diego

2001 — Hideo Nomo becomes the fourth pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues in Boston’s 3-0 victory over Baltimore.

2003 — Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs becomes the 18th player to hit 500 career homers, connecting for a solo shot in a 10-9 loss to Cincinnati.

2004 — Carolina’s Brad Fast beat Florida goalie Roberto Luongo with a wrist shot to tie the game at 6-6 late in the third period. It’s the final tie game in NHL history.

2005 — North Carolina defeats Illinois to win the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship. Sean May has 26 points and the Tar Heels don’t allow a basket over the final 2 1/2 minutes to defeat Illinois 75-70.

2011 — Kemba Walker scores 16 points and Alex Oriakhi has 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Connecticut to a 53-41 win over Butler in the men’s NCAA championship game. g 2015 — The United States defends their women’s world hockey championship with a 7-5 win over Canada.

2016 — Kris Jenkins hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Villanova to the national title with a 77-74 victory over North Carolina — one of the wildest finishes in the history of the NCAA Tournament. Jenkins’ shot comes moments after Marcus Paige hit a double-clutch 3 from beyond the arc to tie the game at 74 with 4.7 seconds left.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

834K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Nomo
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Denis Potvin
Person
Sheryl Swoopes
Person
Danny Manning
WOWK

Huggins inducted to Basketball Hall of Fame

Bob Huggins is officially a Hall of Famer. The legendary head basketball coach was inducted as part of its 2022 class on Saturday after years of waiting as a finalist. He was enshrined along with 12 other honorees, including NBA legends Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway. Huggins became the fourth-winningest...
NBA
JC Post

Jayhawks will go to the national championship game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David McCormack muscled his way to 25 points, Ochai Agbaji added 21 and hot-shooting Kansas withstood every Villanova run for a 81-65 victory Saturday night that sent the Jayhawks back to the national title game . Christian Braun also had 10 points for the Jayhawks,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Nhl#Ap#Edmonton#Texas Tech#Indy#National League
ESPN

Kansas Jayhawks secure spot in men's basketball national final, eliminate Villanova Wildcats

NEW ORLEANS -- Two years later, Bill Self still wonders how his Kansas team might have finished a season that ended without an NCAA tournament due to COVID-19. Those 2019-20 Jayhawks finished 28-3 and won their last 16 games of the regular season before the NCAA tournament was canceled for the first time in the history of the sport. Self remembered that team following Saturday night's 81-65 win over Villanova on Saturday night in the Final Four at the Superdome and said the Jayhawks will be playing in the national title game for them, too.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

834K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy