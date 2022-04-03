ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Spring cleaning? Here’s what Goodwill actually wants you to donate

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
everythinglubbock.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – Spring is the time to start fresh, open up the windows and clear out the dust — along with all the other junk you have lying around. What do you do with all the stuff you can no longer bear to see piled up in the depths of your...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
FOX 28 Spokane

Spring Cleaning? Here are the chores Americans hate the most

Spring is here, which means it’s time for spring cleaning. According to the American Cleaning Institute, 3 out 4 people say they plan to scrub down their homes. But, when it comes down to it, most also say they’d rather have someone else do their cleaning for them, even if that means bribing someone.
SPOKANE, WA
Albany Herald

It's spring cleaning time ... Here's a checklist

Goodhousekeeping.com recently posted this handy checklist: Easy Spring Cleaning Tips for a Sparkling Home. 1.Clean your doormats; Trap more dirt by using two mats, one outside the door and one inside. To refresh, hose off and air-dry outdoor mats. Vacuum indoor ones on both sides — going over the back will push trapped dirt out onto the floor where it will be easier to pick up.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Arizona State
Spring, TX
Society
City
Spring, TX
Apartment Therapy

5 Professional Organizers Reveal the Items You Should Never Keep on Your Kitchen Counter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are spots in my home that just always seem to be covered in things, and the kitchen counter is a particularly bad hotspot. Beyond just the visual aspect of having a ton of clutter on your kitchen counter, there’s also the “ew” factor: Items left out on your kitchen counter are subject to water splashes, food stains, and other hazards. Every year, Apartment Therapy tours the homes of inspiring professional organizers, and this year I asked them to share their organizing wisdom, too. Below, they give up the items that should never be stored or kept on your kitchen counters. Peruse this list, and then consider taking an inventory of your own kitchen’s workspace.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#The Goodwill
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
The Kitchn

11 Things I’ll Never Put on My Kitchen Counters or Table

When I was a kid, if there was a carton of milk on the kitchen table, someone would say in a warning tone, “Grandma’s looking in the window.” At first, I didn’t get it. My grandmother lived 1,500 miles away and was frail. If she’d come all that way to look in our windows, shouldn’t we invite her in?
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Has an Abundance of Spring Home Decor for Under $50 — Here's What to Shop

Bring out the pastel colors, floral prints, and Easter decorations — spring is upon us!. Anyone who likes to seasonally decorate knows how those costs can add up, but luckily, Amazon has affordable finds that are tasteful and stylish. Plus, they can be used year after year. And spoiler: Seasonal decor doesn't have to mean bunny prints and things that say "spring" surrounded by cartoon-like flowers!
HOME & GARDEN
Gin Lee

Spot cleaning carpets with shaving cream

Do you have stubborn stains on your carpet, or does your carpet just need to be freshened up? There's a trick to cleaning carpets that truly does work. Now, allow me to tell you how.
MLive.com

Wayfair’s 72-hour Clearance Sale has deals on furniture, bedding, lighting and more

Wayfair is having a huge 72-hour Clearance Sale, and there are great deals to be had as we turn the corner into spring. This Clearance Sale offers steep savings on everything from furniture for your home and office, bedding sets, area rugs and bathroom fixtures. And don’t miss deals on lighting for inside and outside your home, small appliances, as well as outdoor furniture and more.
SHOPPING
NJ.com

Ikea wants to buy back its own furniture from customers

Ikea is looking to buy its furniture back from customers. Yes, you read that right. The furniture retailer launched a “Buy Back & Resell” plan to buy customers’ gently used Ikea decór, like coffee tables, wardrobes and chairs. Ikea will give store credit and resell the items in the As-is department.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy