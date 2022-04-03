ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Average LA County gas price drops for 6th straight day

By CNS Author
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the sixth consecutive day, decreasing 1.2 cents to $5.987. The average price has dropped 8.3 cents over the past six days, including 2 cents Saturday, its largest...

