Immokalee, FL

Suspect on the run after high speed chase in Immokalee

By Zach Barrett
 1 day ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A high speed chase down narrow residential roads had people swerving off the roadway to avoid a head on collision Saturday afternoon.

Luisana Garza said she was driving to her sister’s house on Eustis Avenue in Immokalee around noon Saturday.

She was setting up decorations for her son’s party when she saw a maroon car speeding toward her older son’s car as he drove ahead of her down the street. She said the maroon car was going more than 90 miles an hour.

“My son when he swerved and hit the gate for the corner house and I was like oh my god,” Garza said.

Garza said Collier County deputies were trailing closely behind the speeding maroon car.

“It was scary because I thought I was gonna die. I’m telling you, I was shaking,” she said.

The car flew down the residential road before crashing into a nearby ditch. Witnesses said there was a man inside the car and he took off on foot after the crash.

Witnesses said he ran across the street from the crash site, jumping fences and running through backyards.

Neighbors said Collier County deputies closed down Peacock Avenue while searching for the suspect. They said the sheriff’s office was on the ground and in the air to find the suspect.

As of Saturday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office did not say if anyone was arrested.

