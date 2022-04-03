ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allegany, PA

Two Vehicle Crash in Port Allegany

By Nick Youngs
wesb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA two vehicle crash was reported in Port Allegany on South Main Street Saturday morning. At 11:20,...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Halifax County Monday morning that left two people with serious injuries, according to the department. Police say they responded at 11:39 to a two-vehicle crash on Route 360 after a pickup collided with a tractor-trailer. The crash...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Southern Minnesota News

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Anoka County

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two people have been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Anoka County. Authorities say a man and woman died when their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in East Bethel. First responders arrived to find the vehicle...
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Wyandanch Crash

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle Long Island crash. It happened just after 11 a.m. Monday, March 21 in Wyandanch. Matthew J. Grinvalsky, age 24, of Lindenhurst, was riding a 1985 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Long Island Avenue when he collided with a 2006 Ford pickup truck being driven by a 52-year-old Wyandanch woman, who was attempting to make a left turn from Lake Drive to westbound Long Island Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.
WYANDANCH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Port Allegany, PA
WBEN 930AM

19-year old Fatally Shot in Buffalo

Another fatal shooting in Buffalo. Officers responded to the call just after 3:40am this morning in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. A male was struck by gunfire while inside of a residence during some type of party or gathering.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Hose Company
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcbu.org

Sisters killed in Saturday two-vehicle crash near Tremont

The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
TREMONT, IL
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Batavia man found dead in Tonawanda Creek

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
BATAVIA, NY
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy