Monroe, CT

7 police officers hospitalized after police pursuit

By Sydney Reynolds
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – A wanted woman actively attempted to avoid police, hitting seven police cruisers and eventually crashing into a pole.

25-year-old Hannah Casperson of Brookfield has been wanted by Wolcott Police Department for assisting her boyfriend in the vandalization of 41 vehicles . While her boyfriend, Thomas Crawford, was caught by police, Casperson fled in a white Hummer. Police have been on the lookout ever since.

Hannah Casperson. Photo courtesy Wolcott Police

Sunday morning around 8:43 a.m., police received a tip regarding the location of Casperson. Waterbury police arrived at Rutledge and East Main Street, locating her car with Casperson inside. They attempted to make contact with her as she sat in the driver’s seat, but she decided to evade.

Casperson reportedly accelerated her car, smashing a police cruiser and hitting another at Brass Mill Drive and East Main before driving onto I-84.

Multiple police department attempted to pursue her and are assisting in the investigation.

The Monroe Police Chief said seven police cruisers were hit during the chase. Seven officers from the Waterbury Police Department were transported to the hospital for treatment, where they are all listed in stable condition.

Casperson eventually lost control of her car during the chase and hit a telephone pole by Wheeler Road and Monroe Turnpike. This accident closed Route 111 in Monroe. Eversource assisted on-scene to restore power in the area.

Taking into account the two locations provided by police, she traveled between 22 to 28 miles before crashing into the pole.

Casperson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is currently receiving treatment for non life-threatening injuries. Casperson has multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges pending.

This is not Casperson’s first run in with the law. She has previously pled guilty to criminal mischief in Southbury and failed to appear in court. According to the Connecticut court system, Casperson is in the middle of serving 18 months of probation due to her first crime.

This story is developing. Stay with News 8 for updates.

