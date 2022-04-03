ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

More lane closures coming to I-25 this week; here’s what to expect

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHmug_0ey7CeOv00

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers should be prepared for lane closure, alternating lanes, and crews on the roads as progress continues being made in the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project.

Shooting investigation near Barkman Drive

Colorado Department of Transportation and SEMA Construction are continuing work on improvements to I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue (Mile Point 135-127). Current work includes widening the Clover and Dry Wash Bridges, constructing substructure for the I-25 bridges over South Academy, hauling dirt and building up the embankment for the I-25 roadway.

There will be alternating left and right lane closures, on north- and southbound I-25 (between MP 127-135) Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, during evening hours, to allow crews to perform earthwork in the median and to repair damaged guardrail. In addition, there will be single lane closures Tuesday, April 5 from 9 am to 3 pm on northbound I-25 (between MP 128-135) for emergency pothole repairs.

There will be increased construction at the Dry Wash bridge as crews work on the piers and pier caps. With the variable nature of construction related to I-25 lane closures, please eliminate distractions and drive the posted speed limit to safely arrive at your destination.

Flagging operations will continue on Charter Oak Ranch Road with intermittent shoulder closures Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., allowing crews to safely continue work on the drainage system and dirt work. Please use extra caution when driving through the work zone.

Motorists are encouraged to register for text alerts by Texting MAMSIP to 888-970-9665

A Courtesy Patrol will be driving the work zone and will respond to incidents when notified. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DqNd_0ey7CeOv00
Image courtesy of CDOT

Traffic Impacts

I-25 between MP 127 and 135

Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. (nightly), alternating left and right lane closures on southbound I-25 to allow crews to perform earthwork in the median, repair damaged guardrail and install barrier.

Monday, April 4 through Thursday, April 7, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. (nightly), alternating left and right lane closures on northbound I-25 to allow crews to perform earthwork in the median and repair guardrail.

Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road

Flagging operations with intermittent shoulder closures continue on Charter Oak Ranch Road and Santa Fe Avenue Monday, April 4 to Saturday, April 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closures are necessary to allow trucks access to and from the job site and to allow crews to work on the drainage system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KXRM
KXRM

9K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow KXRM and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KWTX

Construction continues along Highway 6, lane closures expected

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beginning March 21, weather permitting, TxDOT will continue work on the Mall to Mall project, which will mean some lane closures over the next few weeks. The closures are happening as work moves along on the U-turn bridges over Highway 6 at Bagby Avenue. Westbound closures:...
WACO, TX
KKTV

Upcoming I-25 ‘Gap’ closures this week

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers can expect delays and detours on the I-25 “Gap” this week as a series of projects get underway. The first project started Sunday and will last the next two weeks. From CDOT:. “Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13, and lasting approximately two...
LARKSPUR, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy