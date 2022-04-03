ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Billboard in San Francisco Will Warn Tourists About Dangers of Fentanyl

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkeLn_0ey7CVPG00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A group of mothers will unveil a new campaign on Monday that warns tourists to stay away from San Francisco amid the city’s drug crisis that is endangering both locals and visitors.

The organization, Mothers Against Drug Deaths, is buying ads to remind people among the iconic landmarks, San Francisco is also known for its open-air drug market.

“My daughter didn’t go to San Francisco for the Embarcadero. She didn’t go to San Francisco for Union Square or to see the Golden Gate Bridge. She went to San Francisco to buy her drugs,” said East Bay mother Gina McDonald, a member of Mothers Against Drug Deaths.

McDonald said she often feared the late-night calls, especially from the hospital or the police.

“Every single night, it is the wondering, the worrying,” said McDonald.Her 24-year-old daughter Sam is an addict. Her addiction has consumed the family.

“My other kid misses his sister. Her father has been pushed to the brink. Her father had to go pay off the drug dealer at one point for her safety,” said McDonald.

Some members of the organization have lost children to overdose.

On Monday at 1 p.m., Mothers Against Drug Deaths will unveil the large billboard in Union Square.

With the Golden Gate Bridge in the backdrop, the billboard will read, “Famous the world over for our brains, beauty and, now, dirt-cheap fentanyl.”

They said they wanted to raise awareness and warn visitors to stay away from San Francisco until politicians get tough on the problem. They were fed up by the lack of action.

“Number one, you have to get rid of the open-air drug market. Number two, as an addict, either offer jail or treatment,” said McDonald.

The organization will also be buying ads on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Public health officials said there were more than 1,360 deaths in San Francisco in the last two years, many of them attributed to fentanyl.

“We are desperate. We are desperate as moms, all of us, we need help,” said McDonald.

She said her daughter has been in and out of treatment.

The SF Travel organization, which works to promote tourism in the city, released a statement that read, “The tourism industry has been very vocal and active about the need to improve the situation on our street. This campaign doesn’t punish the city. This campaign only hurts the small businesses that are struggling to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

SF warns about drugs laced with fentanyl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This problem has been growing in San Francisco for years.  Overdoses from fentanyl here in the city have been increasing since 2015. Just last year — 474 people overdosed in San Francisco from fentanyl. Let’s take a look at the most recent numbers: In one month — just in January of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Billboard#Kpix
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy