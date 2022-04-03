ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, another injured in shooting after big party in Phoenix

By Jessica Goodman
AZFamily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting at a large party in Phoenix early Saturday morning near 44th Street and Southern...

www.azfamily.com

Charleen McDade
15h ago

what's happening with these guns??? lately they've been jumping from their holsters shooting ppl for no reason. it's always the guns fault according to media & demos.

