One dead, another injured in shooting after big party in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been more than one month since 17-year-old Kassandra Cisneros was killed near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road. Now her sister is pleading for someone to come forward with answers. “We really want justice for my sister. She deserves it. She really does. She was taken too young,” said Norma Alvarez, Kassandra’s older sister. “She had her whole life ahead of her. There’s really nothing that can bring her back.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 DAYS AGO