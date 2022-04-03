ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green County, WI

Two teens injured, one arrested after OWI crash with trees

By Kyle Jones
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Wis. — Two teens were hospitalized Saturday after an OWI crash, Green County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies and EMS responded to a reported crash in the N4600 block of State Highway 104 just after 12:15 a.m. Officials said a truck was found in the west...

