ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Photo gallery: Scenes from Drive, Chip and Putt finals in Augusta

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young people took the...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Surprising Video Was Filmed At Augusta National

In just a few days, Augusta National will be home to the year’s first major – the Masters. In the days leading up to the tournament, everyone wants to know if Tiger Woods will be teeing it up. While we don’t know the answer to that just yet, there was a viral moment on the course recently.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods SPOTTED on official Masters scoreboard at Augusta National

Tiger Woods' name appeared on one of the giant official scoreboards at Augusta National, strongly suggesting that he will participate in The Masters. According to @TWLegion on Twitter, Woods was spotted on one of the iconic white scoreboards by a fan who attended the Augusta National Women's Amateur in the week.
GOLF
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for March 29

We’re only a few days away from the start of golf’s biggest week here in Augusta. Our local businesses are gearing up their preparations. Plus, a Grovetown community is on edge as thieves start ransacking cars, and we hear from the residents about the crimes. Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
KHON2

11-year-old golfer to compete in Augusta event

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — An 11-year-old golfer from Hilo will make his debut at the national Drive, Chip and Putt event at the Augusta National in Georgia. Drive, Chip and Putt event recruits a new generation of golfers ages 7 to 15 years old. Leo Saito plays and practices golf every day after school and […]
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Wrdw Wagt Rrb
KFOX 14

GALLERY: Wildfire photos from across West Texas

KTXS viewers submitted photos through yesterday and last night of the progression of the wildfires in Eastland, Ranger, and other parts of west Texas. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day. Check back in with this gallery for visual updates. Track crime, special events and more in...
ENVIRONMENT
WRDW-TV

What local drivers need to know for Augusta’s golf week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Masters week is almost here, and the hustle and bustle can already be seen on the roads. Engineers watch the cameras around the clock to handle all the crowds and cars and help us continue to move in the right direction. Traffic engineers tell us that...
AUGUSTA, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Young New Albany golfer wins Drive, Chip and Putt in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Many dreams have come true on the 18th green of Augusta National Golf Club with a putter in hand, and now New Albany’s Mia Hammond adds her name to that prestigious group of dreamers. On Sunday, April 3, Hammond sank two putts to win the Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WFMJ.com

Golf: Augusta National Women's Amateurs played at Mill Creek Golf Course

A couple of golfers competing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament have previously teed off and dropped putts from Mill Creek Golf Course. 18-year-old Amari Avery, who finished tied for fourth place in the Augusta National tournament, along with Rose Zhang, who finished tied for 12th, know their way around Mill Creek.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Photo gallery: Anna Davis wins Augusta National Women's Amateur

Tiger Woods showed up on the practice range at Augusta National on the cusp of what could be a big comeback bid after debilitating injuries. Eighty kids from across the country competed in Augusta on April 3, 2022, for a national title in Drive Chip and Putt. Scenes from final...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy