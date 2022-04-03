ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Woman’s car shot twice while driving on I-64 in Henrico County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Wa7u_0ey7BLrR00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting took place between two vehicles driving on I-64 in Henrico County on Saturday night.

On April 2, at around 10:30 p.m., Virginia State Police officers were dispatched to a reported shooting on I-64 West near I-295 North in Henrico County.

Shooting at Hopewell gas station leaves one dead

According to police, the woman who called in the shooting was operating a white Honda sedan when her vehicle was struck twice with gunfire from a burgundy sedan with no make, model, or license plate given.

The driver was not injured during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation and there are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Hopewell, VA
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 64#Driving#Virginia State Police
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man shoots, kills woman who was driving car similar to his actual target’s, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
DETROIT, MI
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy