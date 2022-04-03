ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radiohead Side Project the Smile Debut New Song ‘Pana-vision’ in Final ‘Peaky Blinders’ Episode

By Daniel Kreps
 1 day ago
The Radiohead side project the Smile debuted the studio version of their song “Pana-vision” in tonight’s episode of Peaky Blinders , with the track appearing online hours before the series finale episode.

The track was paired by an animated video directed by Sabrina Nichols featuring artwork by Radiohead’s in-house artist Stanley Donwood.

In addition to “Pana-vision,” singer Thom Yorke also recorded a new piano instrumental, “That’s How Horses Are,” in tonight’s episode; the frontman previously released his solo track “ 5.17 ” in March during Peaky Blinders ’ third episode.

Prior to the final season of Peaky Blinders, series director Anthony Byrne previously told NME , “Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood contributed some original stuff. I’m over the moon about all of that. The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.”

Ahead of the Smile’s debut LP, the trio of Yorke, Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner have so far shared the singles “ The Smoke ,” “ You Will Never Work in Television Again ,” and most recently a new take on the long-unreleased Radiohead song “ Skrting on the Surface .”

