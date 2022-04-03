ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stormy weather expected early Sunday evening

By Katie Horner
KMBC.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday warms up into the afternoon and reaches highs of around 68 degrees. Rain...

www.kmbc.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Severe storms are expected Monday night

Our next round of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the AkLaTex Monday night. All severe weather threats will be possible including heavy rain. Dry and pleasant weather will return for the rest of next week. Monday night severe threat: Thunderstorms will move across the ArkLaTex Monday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fox News

Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
ENVIRONMENT
#Stormy Weather
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBTW News13

Get ready for more mainly sunny skies!

A good Saturday morning to you all! Early morning temperatures in the 40s will make a nice turnaround today, eventually getting to highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Mainly sunny skies will tell the story today, with a brief change to a partly clear night with lows in the lower 50s to upper 40s. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Storms Early Tuesday

MONDAY: It is going to be a beautiful start to the work week today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to make it well into the 80s. TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms arrive after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds or a tornado will be possible through mid morning as […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Lots of cloud cover, scattered rain also possible

Rain showers cross through the area for early tonight with the bulk of that falling early tonight over the eastern and southern portions of the viewing area. Overnight low temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s to near 40°. Monday looks to remain mostly cloudy with a few...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
Boston Globe

Spring is here at last! The beginning of this week will be dry with more above-average temperatures.

Today is the first full day of spring which technically arrived yesterday morning at 11:33. I like to think of this as the third in the series of ways to measure spring. We started with solar spring on February 5 and that marked the end of the darkest quarter of the year. This was followed three weeks later by meteorological spring which is the three-month transition between the three coldest and three warmest months of the year. Each of these markers has significance. And while some of you may feel like March 20 doesn’t yet mean beach weather, the start of the season has been underway for weeks.
ENVIRONMENT

