Blac Chyna Announces 'Plan To Re-Focus' On Trial Against KarJenner Family

As fans drag Blac Chyna all over social media after finding out she only had custody of both her children on Sundays, she released a statement revealing a ‘re-focus’ on her trial against Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

The former reality star issued a statement on Saturday letting the world know why she’s still persuing her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Back in 2017, Chyna sued Kris Jenner and her three daughters for intentional interference with prospective economic relations. The suit alleged the defendants “defamed” the plaintiff and ultimately “killed” her short-lived reality series with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna.

Black Chyna’s Statement

“I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie which starts in 13 days,” she wrote on Twitter this weekend. “When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.”

The Instagram model went on to say the legal battle is meant to show her two children the difference between right and wrong. She shares a 5-year-old daughter, Dream, with Kardashian and a 9-year-old son, King Cairo, with Tyga.

“I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong,” Chyna’s statement continued. “I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors – the lies that were told and the damage that was done.”

Black Chyna’s statement comes after she took to social media to admit she had to get rid of multiple cars, citing not receiving any child support for the reason she seems to be struggling.

In response, both Tyga and Rob took to The Shade Room’s comment section to insist they pay $40,000 and $37,000 respectively for their children’s school and have them 5-6 days a week, asking why she’d need child support for their current set-up.

It also comes weeks after Kardashian filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against his ex-fiancée, whom he accused of attacking him during a drug- and alcohol-fueled rampage.

The Chyna vs. Kardashian trial is set to begin April 15 in Los Angeles Superior Court.