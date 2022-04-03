ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

EPSO arrests suspected gunman after Sunday shooting

By Paige Weeks
 2 days ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that it had taken a shooting suspect into custody.

The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Metropolitan Street on Sunday. Deputies arrived to find two adults had been shot.

Later, EPSO determined it had probable cause to charge Elroy Uchner with Attempted First Degree Murder, Prohibited Use of Weapons, and additional traffic offenses.

Uchner was booked into the El Paso County Jail without bond.

UPDATE: According to EPSO, two adult shooting victims were taken to the hospital on Sunday. Both are expected to survive.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are still searching for the suspect of the shooting. They ask if anyone has information relevant to this case to call EPSO’s Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 719-684-6525.

UPDATE: The shelter in place request has been lifted.

“There is no longer a public safety threat,” EPSO wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for your cooperation.”

UPDATE: According to EPSO , the shooting suspect in the 1020 block of Maxwell Street (Stratmoor Valley) is a white man, who is 5’9”- 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen walking around barefoot while wearing a brown baseball cap, brown vest, blue shirt, and blue jeans. He was also carrying an AK-style rifle.

If you see him, call (719) 390-5555.

UPDATE: EPSO’S Tactical Support Group is in the neighborhood of the 1020 block of Maxwell Street (Stratmoor Valley neighborhood).

Members may be in backyards providing safety messaging or conducting operations. If you have any concerns, contact EPSO’s dispatch at (719) 390-5555.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in the Security area of Colorado Springs are being ordered to secure their homes as deputies search for a shooting suspect.

In a message posted to Twitter, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) told residents to secure their homes and to stay away from doors and windows.

Deputies are scouring the area, specifically 1026 Maxwell Street.

FOX21 is working to learn more. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

