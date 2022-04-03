ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

McDonald’s ‘McWeevil’ statue excites some, disturbs others

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gygvh_0ey78fFB00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Alabama McDonald’s restaurant caused some buzz online after it unveiled a new attraction at its location: a giant statue of a boll weevil.

But this wasn’t just any old weevil. This was the McWeevil, modeled after McDonald’s mascot Ronald McDonald.

Port St. Joe dancing garbage man brings positive impact to locals

Several people showed up to the big “Weeveal” in the McDonald’s in the city of Enterprise, Alabama — including the city’s mayor, William Cooper.

This is the 26th boll weevil statue set up across town as part of Enterprise’s “ Weevil Way .” Previous weevil statues included “Mayor Weevil,” “Farmer Bo Weevil,” and “Nellie the Negotiator,” who does real estate.

While some have embraced the McWeevil as a colorful addition to the set of characters, others said they found the new statue a bit creepy.

“I think the boll weevils are cute … Except this one, this one isn’t it,” one commentator said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldvUf_0ey78fFB00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rV0q_0ey78fFB00
(Reader photo)

Others on social media made memes of the McWeevil, including a picture of the six-legged clown as Pennywise from the movie “It.”

But why a weevil? What would possess a city to celebrate a crop-destroying insect from Mexico?

Turns out, the boll weevil helped contribute to the success of Enterprise and Coffee County, Alabama, as an agricultural powerhouse.

Milk cartons filled with hand sanitizer given to children at NJ preschool, kindergarten center

The Smithsonian Magazine said that as the invasive weevils made their way across the South, many farmers tried to eradicate the pests with pesticides to stop the devastation of the U.S. cotton industry.

For the people of Enterprise, the answer was shifting to peanuts, a crop that was immune to the ravages of the boll weevil.

By 1919, Coffee County was the number one producer of peanuts in the United States and the first in the Wiregrass region to produce peanut oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQVGM_0ey78fFB00
This undated photo provided by the United States Department of Agriculture shows a cotton boll weevil. (United States Department of Agriculture via AP)

As the rest of the South continued to combat the weevil, Enterprise enjoyed a diversified agricultural landscape including potatoes, sugar cane, and even tobacco.

In honor of the weevil’s contribution to the city of Enterprise, a more traditional monument was erected in 1919.

The current statue, located in downtown Enterprise, features a woman holding the insect above her head.

A nearby historical marker bears this inscription: “In profound appreciation of the boll weevil and what it has done as the herald of prosperity, this monument was erected by the citizens of Enterprise, Coffee County, Alabama.”

Today, boll weevils have been largely eradicated from the South. The Encyclopedia of Alabama states that the last weevil captured in Alabama was in 2003.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5

27K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Enterprise, AL
Local
Alabama Restaurants
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Mascot#Insect#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Wfla#Smithsonian
CBS 42

Father charged with murdering daughter after her remains were found in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his daughter after her skeletal remains were found near Ozark last month. In March 2021, the Dothan Police Department took a missing person’s report for Tomekia Tiffany Williams, 38. Tomekia was from Jacksonville, Florida, but was last known to be in […]
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Thrillist

This Seaside City Is Like the New Orleans of Florida

Hugging the Gulf Coast and flanked by sandy beaches so snow-white the shore looks like a balmy blizzard, Pensacola—the westernmost city on the Florida panhandle—often gets overshadowed by its well-trod compatriots: your Miamis, your Tampas, your Orlandos. But what it lacks in Mickey Mouse and South Beach (which frankly might be for the best), it more than makes up for in vibes that conjure dreams of New Orleans or even Salem, Massachusetts—all while Navy jets soar dramatically overhead.
PENSACOLA, FL
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

This eye-popping $11.9 million Alabama mansion is up for auction

Looking for the house that has practically everything?. One Alabama mansion that might satisfy that description is going on the auction block. Sumac Farms, off Barrington Hills Drive in Madison, was completed in 2015 and is situated on 57 acres. It was listed for a cool $11.999 million, but is now scheduled to be auctioned in April.
MADISON, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy