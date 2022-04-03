ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

3 ways to get money back when COVID ruins your vacation

By Nexstar Media Wire, NerdWallet, Melissa Lambarena
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XwK4_0ey77LOS00

( NerdWallet ) – You probably long to sip umbrella drinks by the beach while soaking up some vitamin D on a vacation, but exposure to the coronavirus could have you drinking those cocktails behind closed doors.

Even in the vaccine era, the coronavirus continues to impact vacation plans. One exposure at home or abroad can lead to a canceled trip or an extended quarantine stay for you and your travel companions.

Of Americans who had travel plans in 2021 and either they or someone in their household tested positive for COVID-19 or was exposed to it, two-thirds (66%) had their travel plans impacted by the exposure, according to a February NerdWallet survey .

Though you plan vacations with optimism, it’s critical to be prepared for potential emergencies that may derail an itinerary. Here’s how you can protect your vacation budget from COVID-19 disruptions.

1. Book travel with a flexible cancellation policy

The most economical option is to book airfare, accommodations or car rentals with a flexible cancellation policy. Most airlines with flexible cancellation policies, for example, issue a credit for canceled bookings that must be used within a certain time frame. You’ll only have to pay the difference if the cost of the fare changes. Some hotels with flexible cancellation policies may allow free cancellations with short notice if you’re traveling to certain countries.

Before booking, read the terms carefully to understand the policy and its limitations. For instance, you’ll need to know if basic economy fares on an airline can be changed or canceled for free.

2. Book travel with a credit card that has trip cancellation insurance as a benefit

Typically found on travel credit cards with an annual fee, trip cancellation and interruption insurance may reimburse you if your trip is canceled for a qualifying reason. Check your credit cards to see if any of them carry this benefit. Trip cancellation and interruption insurance is underwritten by an insurance company and offered on some cards issued by payment networks like American Express, Visa and Mastercard.

Of Americans who had travel plans in 2021 and either they or someone in their household tested positive for COVID-19 or was exposed to it, slightly over 1 in 7 (15%) say they canceled their trip and filed a claim to use their credit card’s trip cancellation benefits.

By booking a vacation with a card that offers trip cancellation and/or interruption insurance, you might be eligible for reimbursement of prepaid, nonrefundable travel expenses like airfare, hotels, cruises, tours and passenger fares, depending on the terms. If your trip is interrupted for an eligible reason, you may be reimbursed for down payments made on the unused portion of the trip. Terms vary. Depending on the card, the coverage may be secondary to any travel insurance policy purchased or any reimbursements received from the travel provider or carrier.

“Your credit card may cover you not only if you test positive for COVID and have to cancel, but if your travel companion gets sick, too,” says Sara Rathner, a NerdWallet credit cards and travel expert. “You won’t be left traveling alone and footing the entire bill for shared bookings if the other person has to isolate at home.”

3. Purchase travel insurance

Some travel insurance providers don’t cover some COVID-19-related incidents, so it’s important to seek coverage that works for you. Read the terms of the different plans you’re considering carefully to understand what is offered.

Explore Cancel For Any Reason coverage

The best bet, in some cases, is to pay to add on “ Cancel For Any Reason ” coverage, which provides a partial reimbursement regardless of the reason for skipping your trip. With this type of coverage, it’s typical to get a partial refund of 50% to 75% of upfront payments, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

“Cancel For Any Reason coverage is pricey, but it can come in handy for those very expensive vacations where you prepay for many of the costs,” Rathner says. “Getting at least $2,500 back on that $5,000 trip isn’t going to make you completely whole, but it’ll certainly soften the blow of having to cancel your plans.”

Unlike a flexible cancellation policy or a trip cancellation/interruption benefit on a credit card, purchasing travel insurance has a cost attached to it. If there’s any chance that a trip isn’t set in stone or you want the flexibility to cancel for a reason not covered by other options, it might be worth considering the Cancel For Any Reason add-on. Limitations still apply. For example, you’ll likely have up to a certain date to cancel a trip to remain eligible for coverage, and the insurance provider will not reimburse claims if you’ve received a voucher or credit from an airline or hotel for a canceled vacation.

Factor in unforeseeable medical expenses

Beyond covering the cost of a canceled trip, a travel insurance policy may also cover medical expenses if you have to quarantine abroad due to COVID-19 exposure. It could mean that those extra hotel nights over several days don’t come entirely out of your pocket. If you have to quarantine for several days, that cost quickly adds up.

Go with the option that makes the most sense for your circumstances and your budget.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Use Your Car To Make Money

If you're one of the millions of people considering joining the gig economy but you're not sure where to start, keep this in mind -- if you have a car, you have a prepackaged side hustle just waiting...
CARS
The Penny Hoarder

17 Money-Saving Cruise Tips

And, after two years of being stuck on land, many vacationers may be ready to get out of the house and onto the ocean. As more cruise lines lift COVID-related restrictions, they are opening up their cruise ships to more people. In late February, Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian cruise lines announced they would be making masks optional (or “recommended” but not required) indoors for vaccinated guests.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Itinerary#Covid#Get Money#Ruins#Nerdwallet#Americans
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Costa Rica Starting at $150

If you've been itching to get away to somewhere warm and beautiful, there are some major flight deals that are happening right now that will make it super affordable to jet off to Costa Rica. The Points Guy reported the news from Scott's Cheap Flights. Avianca, Alaska, American, Copa, JetBlue,...
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

According to Airline Execs, You Really Need to Book Your Summer Flights Now

Your airline ticket will probably go up by about $20 due to surging fuel prices, according to airline executives attending this week’s JP Morgan Industrials Conference. As reported by travel site The Points Guy, a combination of world events — including Russia invading Ukraine (which is causing those increased fuel costs), inflation, lower airline capacity and pent-up travel demand after two years of COVID-19 (which isn’t over and is still surging in many areas) — has placed airlines in the unenviable position of raising ticket prices.
BUSINESS
The Points Guy

Tricks to avoid being skipped on an American Airlines upgrade list

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with current information. It’s a rough feeling to just miss out on an upgrade. But, with some travelers increasingly willing to pay for premium cabin tickets and splurge for paid upgrades, premium cabins are as full as ever. And the competition for a small number of available upgrades can be fierce.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

This Airline's Spring Sale Has Discounted Roundtrip Flights to Europe

Avoid some of the coming price hikes with a flight sale from KLM. The airline is offering roundtrip airfare to top European destinations for a fraction of the usual price. This spring sale won't last long, however. You'll need to book by March 30 to lock in the low prices.
TRAVEL
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy