Man who appeared intoxicated hit by train after fall onto subway tracks: cops
A man who appeared to be intoxicated was struck by a subway in Manhattan Sunday morning, cops said.
The unidentified man was at Broadway and Dyckman Street in Inwood when he was hit by an A train around 7 a.m.
The man, who was in his 30s, appeared to be intoxicated, cops said.
“Witnesses said they saw him jump onto the tracks,” a police spokesman said.An allegedly intoxicated man fell off of the subway platform early April 3, 2022 and was hit by a train. He is currently in critical condition. G.N.Miller/NYPost The person was struck by an ‘A’ train in Manhattan at Broadway and Dyckman Street station on April 3, 2022.G.N.Miller/NYPost The man appeared to be intoxicated and may have fallen onto the tracks according to police. G.N.Miller/NYPost The man is currently in critical condition at Harlem Hospital. G.N.Miller/NYPost
He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.
