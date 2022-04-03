Man who appeared intoxicated hit by train after fall onto subway tracks: cops

A man who appeared to be intoxicated was struck by a subway in Manhattan Sunday morning, cops said.

The unidentified man was at Broadway and Dyckman Street in Inwood when he was hit by an A train around 7 a.m.

The man, who was in his 30s, appeared to be intoxicated, cops said.

“Witnesses said they saw him jump onto the tracks,” a police spokesman said.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.