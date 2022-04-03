ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who appeared intoxicated hit by train after fall onto subway tracks: cops

A man who appeared to be intoxicated was struck by a subway in Manhattan Sunday morning, cops said.

The unidentified man was at Broadway and Dyckman Street in Inwood when he was hit by an A train around 7 a.m.

The man, who was in his 30s, appeared to be intoxicated, cops said.

“Witnesses said they saw him jump onto the tracks,” a police spokesman said.

An allegedly intoxicated man fell off of the subway platform early April 3, 2022 and was hit by a train. He is currently in critical condition. G.N.Miller/NYPost https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jvD1_0ey77HrY00 The person was struck by an ‘A’ train in Manhattan at Broadway and Dyckman Street station on April 3, 2022.G.N.Miller/NYPost https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvtKY_0ey77HrY00
The man appeared to be intoxicated and may have fallen onto the tracks according to police. G.N.Miller/NYPost https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKMfl_0ey77HrY00 The man is currently in critical condition at Harlem Hospital. G.N.Miller/NYPost

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

