ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock’s brother slams Will Smith for Oscars slap

By Nexstar Media Wire, Janel Forte
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mMgd_0ey77CRv00

(NewsNation) — Comedian Chris Rock’s brother Tony is not holding back about the recent Academy Awards ceremony slapping incident involving his brother and actor Will Smith.

In a clip on the Shade Room website from a stop on his own comedy tour, the younger Rock warned fans that if someone tried to walk on stage and slap him, there would be consequences.

“You going to hit my mother——- brother because your —– gave you a side eye?” Rock’s brother questioned.

Smith issued a public apology earlier in the week. Then Friday, the best actor winner for “King Richard” and nominee for “The Pursuit of Happyness” and “Ali” resigned from the Academy in a statement, saying, “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

What’s next for Will Smith after resigning from the Academy

Smith is expected to dive deeper into the incident on wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series “Red Table Talk.”

Fellow best actor nominee Denzel Washington is also in the spotlight following a name drop during Smith’s best actor acceptance speech. In a sit-down interview with Bishop T.D. Jakes, Washington shared that he prayed with Smith the night of the Oscars.

Meanwhile, the slap isn’t slowing down Chris Rock’s Ego Death World Tour, which Saturday moved into Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the wake of the Oscars buzz, ticket prices for the tour have skyrocketed on secondary markets. Seats originally priced between $50 and $70 are now going for as much as $1,000 on some sites.

Rock sold out six shows this week in Boston and is slated to perform for a sold-out crowd Saturday night.

But fans wanting a set focused on the events at the Oscars may be left disappointed. At one of his Boston shows, the incident didn’t get much of a mention other than Rock saying, “As for this weekend, I’m still kind of processing what happened.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WANE 15
WANE 15

6K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Slap#The Academy Smith#Ego Death World Tour
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy powers Chris Rock and Kevin Hart invade New Jersey this summer

Comedy heavyweights Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have teamed up for a limited tour that will take the comedy duo to New Jersey this summer. Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have known each other for over 20 years and have never shared the same headlining stage, until now! Each of the big comedy superstars will have their individual tours but are aligning in this rare get-together that will most likely sell out quickly. They are only performing this tour for 5 dates in one week and all the performances are only in New Jersey or New York. They will be performing at:
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
insideedition.com

Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'

While Will Smith waits to find out what action the Academy will take over his slapping Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, others wait to see what the impact might be on the new Oscar winner's career. At least one of his former co-stars says he'll never work with him again.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy