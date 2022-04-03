ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-03 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 18 and 30 inches. Snowfall rates up to an inch an hour will be possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and the weight of snow may down trees and power lines, leading to sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Reduced visibilities due to blowing snow may impact travel over Stevens Pass.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible. Target Area: Centennial Mountains, Island Park HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH. * WHERE...the Island Park region. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile vehicles, along with patchy blowing dust. Isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 07:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:59:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1245 PM PDT. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rainfall that will continue through this morning and will continue to cause the Skokomish River to rise. Rain will become more scattered throughout the day. The river is expected to crest by Monday afternoon. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM PDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 17.1 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Western and Central Chippewa County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 01:09:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-04 13:15:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY WHAT...Flash flooding caused by showers and thunderstorms is possible WHERE...All Islands. WHEN...Through Monday. IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall may cause flooding on roadways and properties and overflowing of streams. Landslides are also possible with saturated soils. ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A trough to the northeast of the territory will move across the islands tonight into Monday. This trough will produce widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms tonight into Monday. Nofo Va`ava`aia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 108 Vaveao Aso Gafua Aperila 4 2022 ...UA IAI LE NOFO VA`AVA`AIA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA E OO I LE ASO GAFUA MAFUAAGA...O lologa ma tafega o le a mafua mai i timuga ma faititili o lo`o gasolo mai. NOFOAGA...Atumotu uma o Amerika Samoa TAIMI...Se`ia oo i le Aso Gafua. AAFIAGA...O le tetele o timuga e ono mafua ai lologa ma tafega i luga o aualatele ma nofoaga a`afia gofie, fa`apea auvai pa pa. E mafai fo`i ona tutupu mai sologa i mauga ona pe a umi timuga ma susu ai le eleele. FA`AMATALAGA FA`AOPOOPO...O uiga louloua o le tau o lo`o i matu i sasa`e o le atunu`u o le a se`e mai i le po nanei aga`i atu i le Aso Gafua. O nei uiga loulou o le a fa`atupula`ia ai le tetele o timuga ma faititili e taape ai i le po nanei e oo i le Aso Gafua. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa, o le ono faatupula`ia lea o le tetele o timuga, tafega ma lologa, fa`apea sologa mai i mauga po o eleelee, ona o uiga louloua o le tau. E tatau ona tapena ma faalogologo i le leitio mo tala o le tau, ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo se lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 04:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches mainly along the crest, 4 to 8 inches above 2500 feet. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph causing some blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 03:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Hills and canyons north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph around the hills above Montecito Monday night. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 04:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Hardin County in southern Illinois Eastern Livingston County in western Kentucky Crittenden County in western Kentucky Northwestern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Northwestern Lyon County in western Kentucky * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 526 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rosiclare to 7 miles south of Salem to 10 miles southeast of Calvert City, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Marion around 535 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Creswell. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 33 and 44. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 68 and 74. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

